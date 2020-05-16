BearDigest
Bears QB Battle Merely Going Through Prelims at This Stage of Game

Gene Chamberlain

There is no such thing as a virtual quarterback competition.

Instead, coach Matt Nagy said Friday during a conference call with Chicago media it's all learning going on now and no judging of quarterbacks Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky.

"There's no competition going on right now over Zoom, you know," Nagy said.

Both are in with third-string Tyler Bray on what amounts to online classes, apparently

"That part, I think what those guys are doing right now is they personally, including Tyler, they're all building up their mental capacity within this offense as to what they like," Nagy said. "The beauty of what is going on right now is there is so much feedback back and forth and discussions are interactive in what coaches like and what the players like, what the coaches like, what the quarterbacks like, different ideas."

Eventually all of this good feeling and learning will change.

"But when we do get out on the field, depending on when that is, that's where we are going to have to be really good as coaches in making sure that we provide the best way possible to make it as fair as possible to where we can evaluate and they can go out and get the exact same reps in the exact same environment so that we can hopefully make a decision off of that," Nagy said.

Foles is not at a huge disadvantage now because he knew some of the offense, but Nagy stressed this isn't the exact same offensive system they ran in Kansas City and Philadelphia.

"No.1, we always talk about it's like riding a bike, he's been through some different offenses, even from the last time we were together in Kansas City," Nagy said. "But what happens is once you present somebody like Nick the playbook and they start looking at it, all of a sudden it just clicks and you start remembering it and you just start retraining your brain from what you knew in the past year or couple years. Because even though everyone always says coach (Andy) Reid, Doug Pederson, Frank Reich, that family that we have of coaches that worked together at some place or another, there's still terminology differences between all of us. But that doesn't take much, and Nick's a smart guy."

Ultimately, Nagy thinks both Foles and Trubisky will handle the competition on the field professionally.

"When you have two good people like we do in Mitchell and Nick, it makes these types of decisions and conversations a lot easier to have because they're competitive as hell, they want the best for the Bears and they're gonna fight their tails off to do that," Nagy said.

Nagy said the competition at quarterback is not unlike other roster competitions.

"That's a word we use a lot in our Zoom meetings: competition, competition, competition," he said.

