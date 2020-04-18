The Bears addressed their lack of a swing tackle on the roster Friday by signing former Green Bay Packers tackle Jason Spriggs.

The 48th pick in the 2016 draft, Sprggs was plagued by injuries throughout his final two Packers season and then in training camp in 2019 before being cut.

The Bears have also signed former University of Nevada kicker Ramiz Ahmed.

Spriggs started two games as a rookie but then had knee and hamstring issues in 2017 and spent half the season on injured reserve. He suffered a concussion in 2018 and went on injured reserve for the final two games. Spriggs was dealing with elbow and back injuries in training camp in 2019, and was put on injured reserve before the season started. His contract expired at the end of 2019.

In three seasons, Spriggs started nine times. The Packers had traded up nine spots to select the 6-foot-6, 301-pounder from Indiana and gave up picks in the fourth and seventh rounds as well as their 57th overall pick to the Colts.

The Bears had Cornelius Lucas last year as a swing tackle, but after playing well in eight starts Lucas moved on to the Washington Redskins in free agency. They had veteran tackle T.J. Clemmings in camp last year, as well, but he suffered a knee injury and Lucas won the job.

Ahmed is a kicker who participated in the Jamie Kohl kicking school after leaving Nevada. Kohl was brought in as a kicking adviser last year to help the Bears solve their kicking problem after the disastrous double-doink by Cody Parkey ended their 2018 season. The release of Parkey led to Eddy Pineiro eventually winning the kicking job last year.

Ahmed was 15 for 20 on field goals at Nevada and kicked in one season. The Kohl kicking school has a video posted on Twitter of Kohl kicking off 96 yards with a 20 mph tailwind.

The Bears had two other roster moves, officially announcing the return of tight end J.P. Holtz and guard Rashaad Coward. The two were exclusive rights free agents and signed their tenders.

