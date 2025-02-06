Chicago Bears star wide receivers break down Caleb Williams' leadership style
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a solid rookie season in 2024. While he was overshadowed by the early success of Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, Williams’ individual performance left Bears fans feeling optimistic and excited about the team’s future with him at quarterback.
Williams threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024 and set an NFL rookie record for the most consecutive passes without an interception. His passing yards ranked as the fifth-highest single-season total in Bears history, falling just under 300 yards short of breaking the franchise's all-time single-season passing record.
However, questions still surround Williams as he enters his second season in the league. At times, he held onto the ball too long, and there were moments throughout the season when his ability to read defenses and process information seemed questionable.
With offensive guru Ben Johnson now in place as his head coach, Williams will benefit from a creative playbook and elite mentorship from the NFL's top play-calling mind.
But more than just spectacular throws and elite production will be needed for Williams to reach the MVP-level potential his 2024 NFL draft scouting report predicted. He must also demonstrate strong leadership within the locker room.
After one season in the league, Williams' teammates are encouraged he can be that guy.
Wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze sat with Fanduel's Kay Adams and shared their thoughts on Caleb Williams' leadership style.
Check it out:
"He's still figuring it out," Moore said of Williams' leadership style. "He's trying to figure out everybody who's on the team, how to go about and approach people. It's still ongoing, but you can see how he wants to be outspoken and do his thing."
"He's passionate and he's competitive, and you see that through is play," Odunze added. "He's still working on his style and how he wants to approach it. It comes with time for all of us. I'm in the same position being a rookie, so I understand that pressure, but he plays quarterback so he has it a little different."
There’s no doubt Caleb Williams will have a stronger presence in Year 2. He paid his dues as a rookie, proving to his teammates that he’s one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league — he had to be to survive a league-high 68 sacks.
As Williams continues to develop on the field, his influence as a leader off the field will grow as well.
