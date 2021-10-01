The Three Keys for Bears to Beating Lions

There are three keys to winning over Detroit for the Bears in Sunday's game but one other key was already held this week on the practice field at Halas Hall.

The Bears should know if they've put last week's disaster in the past.

They should know if they did because the roots of it could be seen during practice last week, so if the same thing has happened this week then they can expect more problems.

Their pass protection trouble at seeing the blitz coming and seeing the way Cleveland's edge players attacked, had origins in poor practices. At least offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said there have been some at various times.

"There are days when it has," Lazor said. "I think we just try to be real specific and not general. General you would say we have to be a better practice team. Well, everyone can say that. We try to be specific.

"OK, last week at practice some of these happened and how did it translate to the game?"

Lazor explained part of the problem as an inability to get the the practice look for the offense to be exactly what they were going to get from Cleveland's defense.

"One of the hardest jobs on an NFL team is to get the team that is giving you the look on defense to give you the look that you are going to see on Sunday," Lazor said. "We do our best to pick what we think is going to happen. They (Cleveland) can choose to call whatever defense they want, but their safety doesn't quite play like ours, so we need you on this play to lean this way or double (team Allen Robinson) or do whatever and getting guys to do it.

"Part of it, and we took that responsibility on ourselves as coaches, at practice this is what happened last week, did it or did it not translate to the game? The players also expect you to put responsibility on them: We called this play at practice, this is the front you got, we expected because you saw it and prepared for it that you would get it done."

Coaches believe they've addressed the problems at practice but Lazor anticipates defenses will continue giving them looks like Cleveland did for a while and it only makes sense.

"Usually, even if you solve the problem the next week, it's going to last a couple weeks," Lazor said. "Excuse me, because people are going to be watching that film for a couple weeks. People are going, just like we do—at the beginning of the week I get the stats and it says, OK, we're playing the Lions. This is the stats from Week 1, this is from Week 2, Week 3. So you see what happened in every game. And you say, 'Oh, wow, somebody ran the ball for this yards per rush against them, let’s really study how they did it and see if that applies to us.'

"They're going to do the same thing with our pass protection."

Ultimately, they know the Detroit Lions are going to bring a heavy dose of the same approach or something similar—their own version of the pressure Cleveland provided. Can they do this with good-but-not-great defensive edges like Cleveland had? This could help decide Sunday's game.

Each game and each opponent produces different challenges, though. It could look a bit different this week. Here are the three keys for the Bears to beating Detroit.

1. Running game/play-action

The Bears offense was at its best last year when they ran and then went to play-action passing. It requires some changes in alignment and play calling and Matt Nagy will need to accept the fact they don't have the line to use scat protection, or the minimum number of pass blockers. It seems to not register with him.

They need this approach regardless which quarterback can or must play because Justin Fields is mobile and took nine sacks. Consider what an immobile quarterback would have had to deal with last week.

2. Four-man pressure on Jared Goff

The Lions quarterback is good when he gets into a rhythm. When pressure is in his face he has trouble. The Bears saw this in 2018 when they put constant heat on him and he threw four interceptions in a 15-6 win at Soldier Field. They saw it the next season in Los Angeles when the Rams could muster only a little offense but the Bears could manage less in a 17-7 loss. Then they saw Goff when he has time to survey the situation and get in a rhythm and he picked them apart last year in a 24-10 Rams win.

This one won't be easy because of the Lions offensive line.

"They like their O-line they've built there," Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. "Those guys are really physical and aggressive up front and the running back, both the running backs, are playing really good."

Ball carriers D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams average 4.5 yards an attempt, which is plenty to keep opposing defenses occupied and prevent them from teeing off in a pass rush.

3. Four quarters

This might sound rather elementary but it applies to the Bears both because of what they've done this year and because of their past with this team—they have to be closers. The Lions have been in fights to the finish twice and in the other game led Green Bay in Lambeau Field for 2 1/2 quarters. They're not quitting if they fall behind three touchdowns. This happened against San Francisco and they still made it a one-score game.

The Bears, on the other hand, fell apart against the Rams and Browns. They played a good three quarters plus against Cincinnati and then the offense sputtered and the defense took plays off, allowing a couple of quick touchdowns.

Detroit used that type of Bears finish to finish them last year.

It's also been near halftime when the Bears struggled. They were tied with Cleveland at 3-3 until giving up an 89-yard touchdown drive before the end of the half.

"We have gotten scored on late, we have gotten scored on towards the end of the half, or towards the end of the game," defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "Things that you don't want to give up, and things that if you hadn't given up we'd be in a better situation overall."

