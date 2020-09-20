Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Giants here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with BearDigest editor Gene Chamberlain at Soldier Field or fellow members of the BearDigest community as we react to the game in real-time.

First Quarter

Bears start from their own 19 after Cordarrelle Patterson returns it 23 yards.

Anthem: Six Bears were kneeling and James Vaughters raised his fist while standing during the anthem. But more than half the team was in the locker room and emerged in the tunnel as the anthem was ending.

The Bears had a surprise game day inactive when it was announced Ted Ginn Jr. would sit. Ginn was targeted last week on a fourth-and-7 play for an incompletion but did not have a reception. He wasn't injured this week, and wasn't on the final injury report after Wednesday. He had been given Wednesday off as a veteran day off of rest, along with tight end Jimmy Graham. The Bears have Devante Bond active from the practice squad after picking him back up during the week. Josh Woods is inactive for what the team termed as personal reasons.

GAME DAY INACTIVES

Bears

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

CB Duke Shelley

LB Josh Woods

OL Arlington Hambright

WR Riley Ridley

OLB Trevis Gipson

Giants

RB Wayne Gallman,

DB Adrian Colbert

LB TJ Brunson

LB Carter Coughlin

OT Jackson Barton

TE Eric Tomlinson

DL RJ McIntosh.

