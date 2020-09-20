SI.com
BearDigest
Chicago Bears Live Blog | Week 2 Vs. New York Giants

Gene Chamberlain

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Giants here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread.  

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with BearDigest editor Gene Chamberlain at Soldier Field or fellow members of the BearDigest community as we react to the game in real-time.

First Quarter

Bears start from their own 19 after Cordarrelle Patterson returns it 23 yards.

Anthem: Six Bears were kneeling and James Vaughters raised his fist while standing during the anthem. But more than half the team was in the locker room and emerged in the tunnel as the anthem was ending. 

The Bears had a surprise game day inactive when it was announced Ted Ginn Jr. would sit. Ginn was targeted last week on a fourth-and-7 play for an incompletion but did not have a reception. He wasn't injured this week, and wasn't on the final injury report after Wednesday. He had been given Wednesday off as a veteran day off of rest, along with tight end Jimmy Graham. The Bears have Devante Bond active from the practice squad after picking him back up during the week. Josh Woods is inactive for what the team termed as personal reasons.

GAME DAY INACTIVES

Bears

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

CB Duke Shelley

LB Josh Woods

OL Arlington Hambright

WR Riley Ridley

OLB Trevis Gipson

Giants

 RB Wayne Gallman, 

DB Adrian Colbert

LB TJ Brunson

LB Carter Coughlin

OT Jackson Barton

TE Eric Tomlinson 

DL RJ McIntosh.

Take Figures Suggested as Bear' Offers to A-Rob With Grain of Salt

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/29907890/could-allen-robinson-really-traded-chicago-bears-know-why-contract-tricky

Gene Chamberlain

by

MowMajors

Bears Get Contract Extension Done for Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen received a three-year contract extension according to an ESPN report, and the deal's value could reach up to $18.25 million

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Giants TV, Radio and Series Fast Facts

The Chicago Bears and New York Giants face each other for the third straight season in the Bears' home opener at Soldier Field and here are the telecast, broadcast and fast facts on the second game of the season for both teams.

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears and New York Giants Game Day Glance

How to watch the Chicago Bears and New York Giants and important information on the noon Sunday game from Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Looking for a Full Four Quarters Against Giants

The scary win over the Detroit Lions wasn't exactly a shining moment for the Chicago Bears and they'll try to find consistency in a noon, Sunday home opener at empty Soldier Field against the New York Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Listed Questionable After a Full Practice

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the New York Giants after he was able to return Friday from an ankle injury to a full practice.

Gene Chamberlain

by

DLT56

Bears and Allen Robinson Reported in Contract Talks Again

An NFL Network report said the Bears and Allen Robinson II are involved in contract talks again, although far apart in terms of an agreement.

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Mayor Gives Bears Less than 50% Chance of Fans

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said on AM-670 Friday that there is less than a 50% chance the Bears will have fans at Soldier Field for games this season, after Bears board chairman George McCaskey had been optimistic it could happen later in the season.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchup Concerns for Bears Against Giants

The three most difficult matchup problems for the Chicago Bears in their game at noon Sunday at Soldier Field against the New York Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack Breaks New Ground as Leader in Pass Rush Tag Team

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are set to play together on the same pass rush if good injury fortune continues up to kickoff for the Chicago Bears in Sunday's game with the Giants.

Gene Chamberlain