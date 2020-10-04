Indianapolis Colts (2-1) at Chicago Bears (3-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. central time

TV: CBS (Greg Gumble, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely

Radio: WBBM AM-780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

ESPN network: (SXM 80): Sean Kelley, Ben Hartsock

Univision Deportes: AM-1200, 93.5 FM

Streaming: CBS All Access

The Line: Colts by 2 1/2 (over/under 44 1/2)

The Series: 44th meeting. Colts lead series 24-19. The Colts won the last game, in Indianapolis in 2016, 29-23. The Bears had won the previous two and six of the previous nine. The most famous recent matchup between the teams was Super Bowl XLI won by the Colts 29-17 in Miami.

At Soldier Field: The Bears have won four of their last five games at Soldier Field, with the only loss in that stretch coming to the world champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts have lost their last six road games including the opener this year, 27-20 at Jacksonville.

The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy is 23-12 in his third season. Colts coach Frank Reich is 19-16 in his third season.

Last Week: The Bears rallied from 16 down in the fourth quarter behind quarterback Nick Foles after Mitchell Trubisky had been benched, and won 30-26 over Atlanta. Indianapolis decimated the New York Jets 36-7 in Indianapolis, handing coach Adam Gase his third straight blowout loss. The 260 yards the Colts allowed were the most their defense has given up in three games.

Matching Up: The Bears are 17th on offense, 23rd passing and 11th rushing. The Bears are 15th on defense, 17th against the run and the pass. The Colts are 13th on offense, 10th at passing and 15th at rushing. The Colts are first on defense, No. 1 against the pass, No. 4 against the run.

Injuries News

Bears

DE Mario Edwards was a late addition Saturday to the injury report with a foot injury and is questionable. Defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring) is doubtful, linebackers Khalil Mack (knee) and Josh Woods (ankle) are questionable. Mack practiced on a limited basis all week and will likely play, as he's done all year.

Colts

Tight end Trey Burton has been activated from injured reserve and will likely play in the game. Wide receiver Michael Pittman (calf) and cornerback T.J. Carrie (hamstring) are out. The injury to Carrie occurred during the week. He has played in all three games with one start. Cornerback Rock Ya Sin, a regular starter at cornerback, is back after two missed games due to a stomach illness.

Key Matchups:

Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson II vs Colts Cornerback Xavier Rhodes

It's an old familiar face for Robinson to battle from Minnesota. He made 16 catches in two games last year against the Vikings when Rhodes was still there. Rhodes had basically been run out of town with the Vikings and has had a rebirth of sorts with the Colts in the first two games with a 56.0 passer rating against. Whether he's actually better individually or riding on the coat tails of others in a formidable defense remains to be seen. Robinson bounced back big from a game he'd rather forget against the Giants, and still had a touchdown stolen by a controverisal replay reversal. He's at his best usually when he has some sort of vendetta or objective, and that TD still weighed heavily on his mind early this week.

Bears Tight End Jimmy Graham vs. Colts Linebacker Bobby Okereke

At 6-foot-1, Okereke will struggle against the 6-foot-6 Graham, who is coming off a six-catch, two-touchdown game against the Atlanta Falcons. Okereke was good enough to make Pro Football Focus all-rookie last year but is not off to a good start with a PFF grade of 45.0. With Nick Foles at quarterback, expect both Graham and rookie Cole Kmet to work the short inside against the Colts' zone defense. Foles has always used his tight ends well in the passing game.

Bears Defensive End Akiem Hicks vs. Colts Right Guard Mark Glowinski

Hicks has picked up his play the last two games to a dominant level and is tied for second in the NFL in sacks with 3 1/2 after a game when he had five hits on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and 1 1/2 sacks. He and Khalil Mack on the left side of the Bears' defensive line have begun to work the way they did in 2018. Hicks has to be even better against the run to make up for the Bears not having nose tackle Eddie Goldman, and that shows in how poor they've been against the run. They rank 17th, and it's usually been an area where they've hovered near the top of the league. Hicks has about 35 pounds on Glowinski, who is a respected technician as a blocker but was waived by the Seattle Seahawks after three seasons and 19 starts and has found a home in Indianapolis.

Bears DE Roy Robertson-Harris vs. Colts LG Quenton Nelson

This rates a complete mismatch as Nelson is 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, strong, quick and rock solid fundamentally, while Robertson-Harris is a useful third defensive lineman on a three-man front but no standout by any means. Robertson-Harris' big edge usually is his quickness as a 6-5, 292-pounder who is a bit undersized for two-gap responsibilities. Tying up Nelson to keep him off Bears inside linebackers in the run game will be no simple matter for an undersized end who might not be quick enough to counter a two-time All-Pro. Nelson is a major reason the Colts are tied for third in sacks allowed and rank fourth in rushing. He could be the best offensive lineman in the league.

Bears RCB Jaylon Johnson vs. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

Hilton's only previous exposure to the Bears defense should have taught them plenty about him. It came during former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's second season, in 2016, and Hilton wrecked the Bears' secondary with 10 receptions in 11 targets including the game-winning touchdown catch. Hilton is off to a slow start with 10 receptions in 17 targets for 133 yards and no touchdowns but this isn't an indication the 30-year-old, nine-year veteran is slowing down. Rather, Colts receivers are still adjusting to having a quarterback who throws so well to space, an anticipatory type of passer as Matt Nagy refers to Philip Rivers. Johnson has passed each test he's faced as a rookie, but did have a scare late against the Falcons while defending Olamide Zaccheaus deep on an overthrow. After a fast start, Johnson came back to earth against the Falcons and had his Pro Football Focus rating plummet from around 80 to 69.1. Hilton is probably the best combination of experience, route running and quickness Johnson has faced, and has a reputation for making younger defenders look bad.

Bears WR Anthony Miller vs. Colts DB Kenny Moore

Miller's touchdown catches to win games against the Lions and the Falcons, and his dropped TD catch against the Giants have overshadowed what has been a poor start for a player who was supposed to have gotten over a major hump last year in his development. Miller has only six catches in 14 targets on the year, and went without a reception against the Giants. Now he's likely to be squared up against Moore, who is a superb slot defender and is good also as a run defender out of the slot. Moore has an interception and three pass defenses so far. Moore hasn't had an excellent start, either, with a 101.1 passer rating against when targeted. However, his showings in 2018 and 2019 indicate he's at his best playing slot coverage and not outside. If the Bears want to give Miller an advantage, they'll line him up more on the outside this week.

Of Note: Last week's comeback from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter made the Bears the only team in NFL history to trail by 16 or more in the fourth quarter and still win twice in one season. ... Nick Foles' teams are 6-2 in his first start during each season. The only losses were his rookie year, and in Jacksonville last year when he didn't last past the 11th play due to a broken collarbone. ... Like the Bears, the Colts' three opponents to date have a combined record of 1-8. ... Colts CB Xavier Rhodes has two interceptions to lead the NFL. ... Bears DE Akiem Hicks is second in the NFL in sacks with 3 1/2.

