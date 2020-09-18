SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Chicago Mayor Dashes Hopes for Bears Fans at Soldier Field

Gene Chamberlain

Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to line up with Illinois Gov. James Pritzker in keeping a foot down on any possible chance for fans at sporting events in the city of Chicago throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

In an appearance on The Score, AM-670 Friday, Lightfoot painted a negative picture for the Bears having fans at Soldier Field even though several NFL stadiums have had fans so far and more are planning it this weekend.

Lightfoot also suggested the Bears aren't cooperating with the city enough in possible reopening of the stadium. Bears board chairman George McCaskey last week said the team is still hopeful of having fans at some point this season.

"It's certainly possible, but I would say the odds are less than 50 percent," Lightfoot said on the Mully & Haugh Show.

The Cowboys are planning to allow up to 25% of their 80,000-seat capacity for their home opener this week. The Miami Dolphins are planning to allow a maximum of 13,000 fans.

The Cleveland Browns on Thursday let in 6,000 fans for their game with the Cincinnati Bengals. At last week's NFL season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs allowed in 15,895 for their banner-raising celebration and game with the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to allow 2,500 fans for their home opener Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

There has been a report one fan at Kansas City had COVID-19 and it led to testing of fans who had been sitting in this area.

"We have been very, very prudent in our approach to reopening," Lightfoot said. "We still remain the most open big city in the country.

Illinois' positive testing rate for COVID-19 is at 3.6% and the Chicago rate is 5%.

Both Chicago Major League Baseball teams are in first place but no fans have been able to see them in person, although MLB has agreed not to let fans in as a policy. The NFL has no such uniform policy and has left it to teams and their venues to sort it out.

Originally the Bears said there wouldn't be fans for the foreseeable future but McCaskey in his preseason talk with Chicago media suggested it was possible.

"It's a complicated thing," Lightfoot told the Score. "I can't just react to someone saying, 'Oh, yeah, we want to get fans in the stands.' It's not going to be that easy, and it's not going to happen unless we have real dialogue and a real conversation about the nuts and bolts, the granularity that's going be needed to even talk about a plan for having fans in the stands. That hasn't happened yet. We're certainly open to it.

"I don't like hearing for the first time on sports media, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to have fans in the stands.' Yeah, that's not going to happen. Talk to the Cubs."

Generally, it sounds as if it can't happen for the Bears.

"We're nowhere near at a place where we can even realistically talk about fans coming back to Soldier Field," Lightfoot said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robert Quinn Listed Questionable After a Full Practice

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the New York Giants after he was able to return Friday from an ankle injury to a full practice.

Gene Chamberlain

Running Attack Finally Close to Matt Nagy's Vision

The Chicago Bears' victory over Detroit was only the first step but the style of running attack they've sought since Matt Nagy became coach finally began to take shape as they head into Sunday's game with the Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

All Teams and Their Stadium Policies for Fans

https://apnews.com/b12427e0c49725513023c3ec7053506a

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchup Concerns for Bears Against Giants

The three most difficult matchup problems for the Chicago Bears in their game at noon Sunday at Soldier Field against the New York Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

Two Problems Mitchell Trubisky Can Address This Week

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has never had the ability to put together strings of strong games or to handle zone defenses, but he'll get the chance this week.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Looking for Danny Trevathan to Rebound

The Chicago Bears defense has revolved around a strong front seven stopping the run but when it didn't happen against Detroit there was plenty of blame to go around and a tougher assignment coming with Saquon Barkley coming to Chicago.

Gene Chamberlain

Week 2 NFL, Bears Picks And Betting Trends

The Chicago Bears return for their home opener to empty Soldier Field and are 5 1/2-point favorites over the New York Giants but there are some trends in this one which can make a difference in decisions.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Pull Kicker Cairo Santos Up to 53-Man Roster

Kicker Cairo Santos has officially been added to the 53-man Bears roster while Eddy Pineiro recovers from a groin injury, and the team made a few other minor roster moves.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Giants TV, Radio and Series Fast Facts

The Chicago Bears and New York Giants face each other for the third straight season in the Bears' home opener at Soldier Field and here are the telecast, broadcast and fast facts on the second game of the season for both teams.

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson Seeks to Push Social Media Blow-Up Aside

Bears and their wide receiver push the reports of trade demands to the side and focus ahead to Sunday's game with Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain