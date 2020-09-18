Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to line up with Illinois Gov. James Pritzker in keeping a foot down on any possible chance for fans at sporting events in the city of Chicago throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

In an appearance on The Score, AM-670 Friday, Lightfoot painted a negative picture for the Bears having fans at Soldier Field even though several NFL stadiums have had fans so far and more are planning it this weekend.

Lightfoot also suggested the Bears aren't cooperating with the city enough in possible reopening of the stadium. Bears board chairman George McCaskey last week said the team is still hopeful of having fans at some point this season.

"It's certainly possible, but I would say the odds are less than 50 percent," Lightfoot said on the Mully & Haugh Show.

The Cowboys are planning to allow up to 25% of their 80,000-seat capacity for their home opener this week. The Miami Dolphins are planning to allow a maximum of 13,000 fans.

The Cleveland Browns on Thursday let in 6,000 fans for their game with the Cincinnati Bengals. At last week's NFL season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs allowed in 15,895 for their banner-raising celebration and game with the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to allow 2,500 fans for their home opener Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

There has been a report one fan at Kansas City had COVID-19 and it led to testing of fans who had been sitting in this area.

"We have been very, very prudent in our approach to reopening," Lightfoot said. "We still remain the most open big city in the country.

Illinois' positive testing rate for COVID-19 is at 3.6% and the Chicago rate is 5%.

Both Chicago Major League Baseball teams are in first place but no fans have been able to see them in person, although MLB has agreed not to let fans in as a policy. The NFL has no such uniform policy and has left it to teams and their venues to sort it out.

Originally the Bears said there wouldn't be fans for the foreseeable future but McCaskey in his preseason talk with Chicago media suggested it was possible.

"It's a complicated thing," Lightfoot told the Score. "I can't just react to someone saying, 'Oh, yeah, we want to get fans in the stands.' It's not going to be that easy, and it's not going to happen unless we have real dialogue and a real conversation about the nuts and bolts, the granularity that's going be needed to even talk about a plan for having fans in the stands. That hasn't happened yet. We're certainly open to it.

"I don't like hearing for the first time on sports media, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to have fans in the stands.' Yeah, that's not going to happen. Talk to the Cubs."

Generally, it sounds as if it can't happen for the Bears.

"We're nowhere near at a place where we can even realistically talk about fans coming back to Soldier Field," Lightfoot said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven