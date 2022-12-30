Chase Claypool hopes to get back on the field Sunday and start to prove critics of the Bears' trade for him wrong.

Chase Claypool isn't saying he's back.

Some Bears fans might question whether he even was here to begin with, at least his detractors. It seems he may have heard some of them.

Claypool wants to play against Detroit, and he was able to practice Thursday on a limited basis after a knee injury knocked him out of two straight games.

"We've just got to play it day by day," Claypool said. "It just depends on how it reacts to practicing and stuff like that. So we'll just know more information closer to the (week's) end."

He says he realizes the importance of getting into the final two games this season.

Justin Fields didn't have Claypool as a target and he also didn't have wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown last week due to a concussion. St. Brown practiced on a limited basis Thursday, as well, but remains in the concussion protocol.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play," Claypool said. "So my expectation for myself is to play but I also have got to be smart."

It definitely bothers Claypool that he hears, sees or knows of some Bears fans who are calling the trade for him with Pittsburgh a waste of a second-round draft pick. The Bears gave up their own second-round pick, which currently is very nearly a first-round pick at No. 34.

"I'm going to get with Justin and the receivers in the offseason and we're going to start building this," Claypool said. "Not only this season but in the offseason.

"I'll be really excited for next season. I hope people haven't counted me out yet, you know? I've got a lot to bring to the table."

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Claypool has only 12 receptions for 111 yards since coming over in a deal at the trade deadline but has been able to play only five games. He understands possible fan frustration.

"Yeah I can definitely see why they would," he said. "We traded away a top second-round pick, very valuable.

"I smile because I know it was a great trade for the organization. Right now, however that may look, I don't want to get roasted for saying something too soon like I have before, but I feel very confident like the fans, the organization, the team will be happy."

The rest of the season consists of only two games, but Claypool will use that fan reaction he has seen when he gets to work in the offseason

"No doubt that adds to like my motivation this offseason," he said.

Claypool apparently must still assimilate into the team ranks beyond knowing the playbook.

"Yeah I think I want to get more comfortable with guys, like just able to joke around with them more," he said. "It's really important to be able to do that, just to (say) 'hello guys,' say 'what's up' to everybody, their name, you know, feel more comfortable. It makes the day more fun. And then you know practice is like it flows well because you're not too uptight."

