Christian Jones Returns to Where It All Started

Christian Jones played every linebacker position imaginable during his first stay in Chicago and returns now to be a backup inside linebacker in the 3-4.

When Christian Jones came to Chicago the first time, no one could figure out whether he was an inside linebacker or outside linebacker.

Upon his return on Tuesday as an unrestricted free agent, there is no doubt he'll bring backup help on the inside where it's really needed.

Jones, who entered the league in 2014 under former Bears coach Marc Trestman as an undrafted free agent from Florida State, signed a one-year deal as a backup linebacker after three seasons in Detroit.

It's a good bet Jones won't be wearing his old jersey No. 52 because it's probably not going to work to offer Khalil Mack money to give it up.

Jones is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. He made 262 tackles, including 10 for loss, and had four sacks in his four Bears seasons.

Jones started out at training camp in 2014 as an outside linebacker in the 4-3 they used under Marc Trestman's defensive coordinator, Mel Tucker. They quickly realized he had to be moved to middle linebacker due to a shortage of good athletes at the position following Brian Urlacher's retirement.

Then, in 2015 Vic Fangio became defensive coordinator and installed the 3-4. They moved Jones to the outside again briefly, but saw he wasn't a fit and returned him to right inside linebacker, then left inside linebacker before he went to Detroit in free agency.

The Lions also used him on both sides of the field.

Jones has also been a solid special teams player, playing a little more than half the special teams snaps throughout his career in both cities.

The need for more depth at inside linebacker helped drag down the Bears in the playoffs last year. Roquan Smith suffered an elbow injury against Green Bay in the regular-season finale and inexperienced Josh Woods replaced him.

The Bears then went into the playoffs with midseason acquisition Manti Te'o starting alongside Danny Trevathan after Te'o hadn't played a down all season. He was on the practice squad from late October until the end of the regular season.

The Bears had great depth at inside linebacker in 2019 when Nick Kwiakowski and Kevin Pierre-Louis were on the roster but both left in free agency.

