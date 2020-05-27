BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Cutting Edge: Bears Tight End Spots Will Come at a Premium

Gene Chamberlain

If you sit around too long in the NFL it's not long before the window of opportunity closes.

In the case of some offensive players on the Bears roster this year, their window is about to close in Chicago because of players brought in during the free agency signing period and also the draft.

They'll be hard-pressed to retain spots they've had for the last year or two, or even less in some cases.

An expanded practice squad and new provisions for a larger overall roster each week could keep some of them employed.

Others will not be so fortunate.

The roster size increase is only by two, and it's not really an increase but two of the practice squad players can become eligible each week and two more players are active on game days. Practice squads do grow by two players and eventually to 14 by 2022.

So players who lose roster competitions have better chances to turn up on practice squads, and those on practice squads have better chances of becoming eligible.

The trouble with this is it doesn't help veterans who lose roster spots because they may not even have practice squad eligibility remaining.

Here are the veteran Bears offensive players whose spots on the roster appear most at risk after free agency and the draft.

1. Javon Wims

He couldn't lose a roster spot after being the only sixth- or seventh-round pick during GM Ryan Pace's time in Chicago to ever start a game, right? Guess again. The Bears have steep competition for roster spots at wide receiver. Wims got targeted 39 times and caught only 18 of them last year. A 46% catch ratio is just not good enough. The Bears have to find room for fifth-round pick Darnell Mooney on the roster. No draft pick taken in the sixth round or better has been cut in their first year by Pace and Matt Nagy since they've been calling the shots. So Mooney will stick. And Wims' college teammate, Riley Ridley, was a fourth-round pick who has barely started to show what he can do. To top it off, there's an intriguing undrafted rookie wide receiver from Kentucky named Ahmad Wagner who was a college basketball player, is 6-foot-5, 232 pounds and drew 15 defensive pass interference penalties for the Wildcats. Wims is going to feel the heat.

2. Adam Shaheen

Of course this would surprise no one. Shaheen hasn't worked out, although he definitely has the physical tools to play the position. He likely will not be cut as the team looks to get a late round draft pick back in return via trade but it's unlikely teams would give up a pick when they know he'll be on waivers soon.

3. Ben Braunecker

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Harvard product is starting his fifth Bears season but didn't catch a touchdown pass until last year and has only 13 receptions in his four seasons. The Bears have 10 tight ends on the roster and brought in three new ones, so Braunecker at best rates the fourth tight end. With other tight ends gaining more experience within the offense last year, such as Eric Saubert, Jesper Horsted and J.P. Holtz, the Bears could look to use the fourth tight end more for other purposes and keep only three. Holtz brings along the added benefit of being able to play a fullback spot if they use one, so he would appear to have an edge to remain on the roster, as well.  

4. Ryan Nall

It took the Oregon State running back more than a year to finally get off the practice squad and onto the regular roster. His role was almost solely special teams, but now he has a shot at being the backup to David Montgomery. The only problem is he has to fend off his old Oregon State teammate, Artavis Pierce, an all-purpose type of back who might better fit into coach Matt Nagy's offense. Pierce was an undrafted free agent. Florida International rookie Napoleon Maxwell also has a shot as an all-purpose type who can challenge Nall for the roster spot he's owned only a short time.

5. Corey Levin

Some wouldn't remember he was even on the roster to begin with, but the Bears thought enough of him to sign him off the Broncos' practice squad at the end of November. Although he's probably better at center, he has the added attraction every backup lineman needs of being versatile. It will be difficult enough at guard with Germain Ifedi added to the mix. It could be a steep drop for anyone from No. 3 guard to the practice squad and then waivers.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Reasons Mitchell Trubisky Can Make This a Battle

It's true no quarterback who had his fifth-year option declined has retained his job when Year 5 rolled around, and that the Bears have brought in Nick Foles, but Mitchell Trubisky still has three factors fighting in his favor that can make this a closer starting battle than many think.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The Highs and Lows of Nick Foles

Nick Foles has had high points like many QBs dream of with a Super Bowl MVP, and low points like when he was playing for the Rams, and now he'll seek something he hasn't been able to do which is being the full-time starter throughout an entire season

Gene Chamberlain

by

JTJ

Cutting Edge: Bears Defenders Face Tough Roster Battles

At least five defensive jobs appear in jeopardy for the Chicago Bears after free agency and the draft brought a great deal of unproven talent into the mix.

Gene Chamberlain

Where Kevin White Ranks in Bears Draft Busts

Former Bears receiver Kevin White admitted to being a draft bust on Tuesday in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago, and here's where he ranks among the team's worst modern first-round picks

Gene Chamberlain

by

Pauly519

Unlocking Cordarrelle Patterson's Secrets Can Open Bears' Path

Cordarrelle Patterson remains largely a kick returner at age 29 but has enticed offensive coordinators greatly at every stop he's had in the NFL, and now the Bears could greatly solve their need for a game breaker outside if they can simply find a way to use him

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

First Round or Bust

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Given Little Respect by Odds Makers

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is among the longest of shots to become NFL Coach of the Year in 2020 just 15 months after he was the winner of the award.

Gene Chamberlain

Scouting the Bears: Where They're Strong and Where They're Weak

The Bears' strengths appear a little stronger and their weaknesses appear to be the same after an offseason of moves

Gene Chamberlain

by

PatNix312

Lovie Continues to Court Favor Even After Struggles

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Who Are Ready for Take Off

Gene Chamberlain