Cordarrelle Patterson Earns All-Pro Status

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears painted a preseason picture of Cordarrelle Patterson doing great things to make their offense completely explosive.

It never materialized, but what did happen was what they obtained Patterson for to begin with, and that was to be an effective kick returner.

Already named to the Pro Bowl last month, Patterson was made an All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday. It's his third time as an All-Pro.

Patterson averaged 29.5 yards per kick return, just below his 29.9-yard career average, and helped the Bears go from last in the league in kick returns to No. 1 in the league.

Patterson had a 102-yard kick return for a touchdown against New Orleans, his seventh career kick return for a TD.

In addition to Patterson's kick return skills, the Bears put him to use covering punts. He proved an adept gunner.

"I haven't had a player like this since I coached Josh Cribbs to be honest with you," Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. "Cribbs was a great returner and he was an excellent cover player also. Kind of the same type of player. Blessed to have him."

Patterson had only 11 receptions, his fewest since 2015 with the Vikings. He's only twice rushed for fewer yards.

Patterson was the only Bears player to make All-Pro in 2019.

