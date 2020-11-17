SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Winning for Bears Takes More Than Cordarrelle Patterson Returns

Gene Chamberlain

Cordarrelle Patterson is stamping his name in history books as a return man.

The Bears defense is playing as effectively as anyone can expect.

The frustration builds anyway after a 19-13 loss Monday night to Minnesota left them 5-5 on the year following a 5-1 start.

"Honestly, it just means that I need to do more," Patterson said. "I hold myself accountable to go out there every time and score a touchdown.

"So I got to do more for my team and get my team in a better situation to score more touchdowns every time I touch the ball."

So just one kick return touchdown for Patterson on Monday night?   Bah.

Patterson darted up the right side after he chose the spot he wanted to attack and went 104 yards without being touched. Then he flashed a peace sign.

"I don't know what I did, I blacked out at the time," Patterson said, laughing.

The Bears blocked it so effectively, Barkevious Mingo was able to arrive at the end zone ahead of Patterson.

Now Patterson has eight career kick return touchdowns, tying him for the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

As the all-time No. 2 kick returner in career average, he has been chasing Bears legend Gale Sayers. Patterson has a 29.9-yard career average and Sayers a 30.6-yard average. So it's going to take some more returns like this before he could catch Sayers.

Patterson did catch and overtake Sayers in another area on that return, though. The 104 yards is a Bears record. Sayers' record of 103 yards had stood since 1967.

Getting more this year or any other year with the Bears might be tough, though, as Patterson can expect squib kicks like the Vikings did after the return. When a team knows it's possibly the only way the opponent will score, it's fairly simple to take away that component.

"Like I say, every time I touch the ball my only goal is to score," Patterson said. "It's nothing less but score a touchdown and help my team out."

The only one who might have run faster than Patterson or Mingo on the play was Eddie Jackson, who was on the sidelines watching and went racing down the sidelines with Patterson.

"Oh man, that was a game changer, a momentum changer for sure for us," Jackson said.

This wasn't quite true. It could have been.

The score merely provided a lead, and the Bears defense tried to protect it, but without any help from the offense they eventually gave up a fourth-quarter 6-yard TD pass to Adam Thielen.

In the end, Jackson was one of a few players addressing the team in the locker room afterward, breaking down in the process as coach Matt Nagy said.

"It's frustrating," Jackson said. "We can't hide that. But at the same time, it's a team. It's a team game, so we got to continue to rally together, depend on one another, hold each other accountable.

"If you see your teammate with his head down, we got to speak up, lift up, lift your head up, it the next play. You know what I mean? So we just got to change our attitude as a whole unit, holding each other accountable."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Losing Streak Reaches 2019 Proportions

Just like in 2019, the Chicago Bears have now suffered a four-game midseason losing streak after a 19-13 defeat by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, one made worse by the loss of quarterback Nick Foles to a leg/hip injury.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Mushroomhead73

Here's How SI Sees Monday Night with Vikings

https://www.si.com/fantasy/video/2020/11/16/week-10-dfs-monday-night-football-vikings-bears

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Activate Cody Whitehair, Eric Kush

The Chicago Bears could have two veteran starters on the offensive line who didn't play last week as starting center Cody Whitehair has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Eric Kush has also been activated after rejoining the team last week following a year in Cleveland.

Gene Chamberlain

What Bears Can Expect from Bill Lazor as Play Caller

Bill Lazor has had some success and some failure calling plays in the NFL but this will be the first time he's tried to do it with a defense of this caliber backing up his offensive efforts.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Vikings: TV, Radio, Odds and Prediction

A game-day capsule glance at the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings lead the series 60-56-2 and the teams have split 14 Monday night games.

Gene Chamberlain

Sense of Urgency for Bears Against Vikings Maxes Out

With a fourth straight loss Monday night, Bears would repeat last year's four-game losing streak and completely waste their strong start to the season

Gene Chamberlain

Rash Decision Makes Matt Nagy a Desperate Coach

Analysis: Offensive lines struggle and injuries come and go to all teams but coaches who make decisions to dump quarterbacks and change play callers can put themselves on the hot seat without really meaning to do it.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Hope to Extend Kirk Cousins' Monday Night Misery

The Chicago Bears defense hopes to extend quarterback Kirk Cousins' streak of nine straight losses on Monday Night Football, after beating him in one of those games and defeating him three straight times since he came to Minnesota.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Gives Play-Calling Duties to Bill Lazor

Matt Nagy loves calling plays but the Chicago Bears coach will turn the chore over to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor when the Minnesota Vikings come to Soldier Field Monday night.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

David Montgomery Ruled Out for Vikings Game

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will miss Monday night's game with the Minnesota Vikings but according to coach Matt Nagy there is a possibility center Cody Whitehair could return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gene Chamberlain