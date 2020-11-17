Cordarrelle Patterson is stamping his name in history books as a return man.

The Bears defense is playing as effectively as anyone can expect.

The frustration builds anyway after a 19-13 loss Monday night to Minnesota left them 5-5 on the year following a 5-1 start.

"Honestly, it just means that I need to do more," Patterson said. "I hold myself accountable to go out there every time and score a touchdown.

"So I got to do more for my team and get my team in a better situation to score more touchdowns every time I touch the ball."

So just one kick return touchdown for Patterson on Monday night? Bah.

Patterson darted up the right side after he chose the spot he wanted to attack and went 104 yards without being touched. Then he flashed a peace sign.

"I don't know what I did, I blacked out at the time," Patterson said, laughing.

The Bears blocked it so effectively, Barkevious Mingo was able to arrive at the end zone ahead of Patterson.

Now Patterson has eight career kick return touchdowns, tying him for the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

As the all-time No. 2 kick returner in career average, he has been chasing Bears legend Gale Sayers. Patterson has a 29.9-yard career average and Sayers a 30.6-yard average. So it's going to take some more returns like this before he could catch Sayers.

Patterson did catch and overtake Sayers in another area on that return, though. The 104 yards is a Bears record. Sayers' record of 103 yards had stood since 1967.

Getting more this year or any other year with the Bears might be tough, though, as Patterson can expect squib kicks like the Vikings did after the return. When a team knows it's possibly the only way the opponent will score, it's fairly simple to take away that component.

"Like I say, every time I touch the ball my only goal is to score," Patterson said. "It's nothing less but score a touchdown and help my team out."

The only one who might have run faster than Patterson or Mingo on the play was Eddie Jackson, who was on the sidelines watching and went racing down the sidelines with Patterson.

"Oh man, that was a game changer, a momentum changer for sure for us," Jackson said.

This wasn't quite true. It could have been.

The score merely provided a lead, and the Bears defense tried to protect it, but without any help from the offense they eventually gave up a fourth-quarter 6-yard TD pass to Adam Thielen.

In the end, Jackson was one of a few players addressing the team in the locker room afterward, breaking down in the process as coach Matt Nagy said.

"It's frustrating," Jackson said. "We can't hide that. But at the same time, it's a team. It's a team game, so we got to continue to rally together, depend on one another, hold each other accountable.

"If you see your teammate with his head down, we got to speak up, lift up, lift your head up, it the next play. You know what I mean? So we just got to change our attitude as a whole unit, holding each other accountable."

