It was late in the season and the countdown to go home was well underway when wide receiver Allen Robinson was talking about how frustrating the season had been for offensive players.

He made the comment about how aggravating it had been seeing players like Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen, who potentially are big-time play makers, being unable to get free for big gains due to the offense's overall troubles.

He threw one other in the group—Cordarrelle Patterson

"When you see what Cordarrelle can do just on a flat route in a game, taking it 35-40 yards," Robinson remarked, shaking his head.

It's true, Patterson's potential in the offense remains untapped and surely this frustrates many. It's been happening his entire career.

Yet, for some reason one of the most popular notions among Bears fans on the Internet since early last season has been Patterson should simply switch positions to tight end.

Not Happening

There have been several messages suggesting it on this website, as well as on the BearDigest.com Twitter account.

Patterson hasn't yet mastered getting open within the offense on pass routes for wide receivers, and now there are people demanding he be tried at tight end too?

Well, why not use him at quarterback, center or tackle while we're at it, too?

As a special teams player, Patterson is so good he made All-Pro in 2019 at two positions: first-team kick returner and second-team special teams coverage. That just isn't done. It's incredible.

Trying to fit into the offense was another story.

.According to Sportradar.com, the NFL's official statistical partner, the average Patterson catch was in the air 1 yard before he caught it in 2019. He only caught 11 on 15 targets.

In 2018 with the Patriots, he caught 21 at an average of just 4 yards through the air.

As fast as he is, Patterson doesn't possess the route-running skills to make adjustments on the fly and get open at wide receiver.

He can be an exciting counter punch. Once a team establishes a receiver or running back against a defense, he can be a counter attacker on a jet sweep or a surprise run out of the backfield in wildcat to catch defenses off guard. He's not beating defensive backs in coverage despite his speed, and never has been able to do this.

Tight ends have to be adept at running routes. They're coming from spots within offensive formations where they're going to be covered up by bigger defenders or simply by linemen. Then they're trying to get downfield in coverage against faster players.

Patterson experiences difficulty getting open against a defensive back when split out. Trying to do it after an edge rusher gets physical with him at the line before he does a hook pattern over the middle with a safety or linebacker hawking him just won't work.

It's no knock on him. He has skills and they're best used on special teams or outside, or even as a change-of-pace back.

Too Small

There's another problem, too. He isn't big enough to block effectively in the running game as a tight end. In fact, he's not big enough to be a tight end period.

The best tight ends in the NFL are all in the range of 6-foot-4 to 6-6. Travis Kelce is 6-5, Zach Ertz 6-5, George Kittle 6-4. Jimmy Graham is 6-7. They need to be that height because it gives them an edge going for passes against faster defensive backs.

Patterson is 6-2, 238.

There is an exception to the size requirement.

The Bears have a position known as the U-tight end and it can be a smaller guy. They tried using Jesper Horsted there last year. He's a 6-3 player who added weight to about 237 to play it. Trey Burton plays it at 6-2, 238.

Regardless of size, that position player is handling what is easily the most complicated receiver spot in their offense in terms of routes and adjustments within a given play.

Patterson isn't finishing plays right now at the outside receiver or slot receiver slots where it's a matter of running a route to get open. So handling the U-tight end where he might be called on to make adjustments in heavy traffic isn't something he'd handle well.

In addition, the U-tight end has to be a capable all-around blocker who not only hits but understands blocking angles. He sometimes has to throw what are called "wham" blocks on the move against a linebacker or edge.

Patterson can occasionally block a smaller defensive back out on the perimeter when faced up with him, but little else.

If playing tight end was a simple as being a fast, bigger guy, then maybe it could work.

It is not a matter of lining up and running downfield as fast as you can.

There are positions for this. They're called kick returner and punt gunner.

