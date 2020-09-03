SI.com
Bears Generate Questions with First Roster Cutdown

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears made their roster cutdowns for this weekend a less taxing process by trimming six players, including one player who looked like a sure fit for the 53-man roster at one point.

Center/guard Corey Levin was picked up last Nov. 30 off Denver's practice squad and was with the team on the 53-man roster throughout December. His ability to play guard or center and 16 games of experience with the Tennessee Titans seemed to make him an obvious choice for a backup role, but apparently the Bears are seeing something more they like in other linemen. 

One backup center still on the roster is former Notre Dame center Sam Mustipher. Th e Bears are particularly set at center because starting linemen James Daniels and Cody Whitehair can both start at the position

Also cut were running back Napoleon Maxwell, wide receivers Ahmad Wagner and Alex Wesley, linebacker Keandre Jones and defensive lineman Lee Autry.  

Maxwell, Wagner, Jones and Autry were undrafted free agents the Bears had signed, while Wesley has been with the Giants in the past.

The other curious aspect of their initial cuts for this weekend is getting rid of Maxwell.

Not only had they just brought Maxwell back this week after cutting him earlier, but the groin strain to David Montgomery had left them short-handed at running back.

Either Montgomery's injury is less severe than the 2-4 weeks projected by an NFL Network report and he'll be ready to face Detroit, or the Bears could be looking at another option.

When teams make roster cuts over the weekend there could be numerous backs available who had been rated highly by Bears personnel during the draft process.

Or they could be thinking of an experienced back available like Devonta Freeman or Leonard Fournette.

The decision to cut Jones also could indicate an upcoming addition because they are now dangerously thin at inside linebacker with Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods and Rashad Smith the only backups behind Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

