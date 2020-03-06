A team with cash under the cap and a need at left tackle couldn't miss by making a deal with the Washington Redskins for Trent Williams, who has been given permission to seek a trade.

According to an ESPN report, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Williams is likely to be playing elsewhere next year if a deal can be worked out for him.

The Bears could use improved play at left tackle and a player who made the Pro Bowl seven straight seasons like the 32-year-old Williams. Just like with 38-year-old Eagles tackle Jason Peters, Williams could make an offensive line that struggled blocking the run into a more viable force.

Unlike Peters, though, the Williams situation would require the Bears to make a trade, and a player still young enough to be a force and so recently a perennial Pro Bowl player would command a bigger asking price.

The Bears would have more to consider than trade fodder in Williams' case. He is in the final year of a contract so the cost to the Redskins for cutting or trading him would be just $2 million, but the Bears would be on the hook for his $12.5 million salary. It's not an easy cash amount to absorb for a team $26 million under the cap and with several other key expenditures approaching, like backup quarterback, inside linebacker and safety.

The $12.5 million is only the tip of the ice berg in Williams' case. He wants a deal approaching $20 million a year going forward. So he's going to take up much more cap space than the $12.5 million, and the Bears simply don't have it.

It's too bad because Williams is fast, powerful and has been used extensively as a blocker in the screen game or zone scheme.

Any team trading for and signing Williams would have to take into account he hasn't played since 2018 because he held out all of last year due to an on-going dispute with the team over both his contract and how they handled a medical situation in which he had a growth removed from his head.

It goes beyond this situation, though. Williams missed three games in 2018, six games in 2017, four games in 2016, two in 2015 and one in 2014 and hasn't played a full season since 2013. He has played a full season only twice in a nine-year career, and not all of the absences were due to injuries. He had two four-game suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The Bears need for a different tackle is real, but replacing Charles Leno isn't such a dire circumstance they need to take on a salary of $18 to $20 million more for a lineman in his 30s who has a history of injuries and showed last year he was capable of walking out when he was contracted to be with the team.

If the Bears wanted to make a big splash with an offensive line signing, they'd be better off aiming at guard and the Patriots' Joe Thuney. Their need at guard is much greater with Rashaad Coward as their current starter.

Williams' Redskins teammate, guard Brandon Scherff would be a much better target for the Bears, but reports from Washington say he'll likely be tagged.

