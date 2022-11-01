Eddie Jackson better look out.

Could he be next to be traded by the Bears after Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith have been dealt in less than a week?

There aren't many Bears left for Bears GM Ryan Poles to trade after Quinn, Smith and Khalil Mack all got shipped out in deals, but it probably would surprise no one if Jackson, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney or cornerback Jaylon Johnson popped up in the rumor mill based on contract status before Tuesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

There's no real reason to suspect the Bears safety could be traded beyond the fact he's tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four.

Roquan Smith led the NFL in tackles with 83 and now he's headed to Baltimore in a trade for 2023 second-round and fifth-round picks and 31-year-old 10-year veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

One other thing: Quinn and Smith had been voted the team's defensive captains. They needed someone as a replacement captain after Quinn was traded. Jackson was the man named before Sunday's game. So apparently he has that requirement for being traded away met, too.

"He was the next-most vote getter when we voted for it before, so we just elevated him up to be captain," coach Matt Eberflus said. "He's certainly deserving of that. Played a pretty solid game, another interception, 11 tackles, so he's having a really solid year for himself, but he's also leading our group too, so we're excited for his opportunity."

Actually, it would be pretty difficult for the Bears to deal Jackson due to his contract, as they'd be taking a big dead cap hit of $13.5 million with such a move, and even if they split it over two seasons it would be tough to account for this year. Besides, he's producing.

And assistant GM Ian Cunningham has now run out of former teams to talk to about trades. The Eagles and the Ravens were his previous teams and both have taken Bears in deals.

The Bears do need someone to play defense with nine games left, even if they aren't doing a very good job of playing on that side of the ball these days.

A safety is as good as anyone to rely on because he's well position to clean up the messes their porous defensive line makes.

Eberflus thinks they aren't half-bad at pass defense, even if they were Sunday when Dak Prescott hit them with 21 of 27 for 250 yards and a passer rating of 114.5.

"We're playing good pass defense," Eberflus said. "We're taking the ball away. We're doing a lot of good things, but where we have to improve is run defense. We've got to improve the run defense."

Obviously, when the opponent can run that old bit of trickery known as a quarterback sneak on third-and-1 at the Bears 43, and Dak Prescott can break this most simple of football plays for 25 yards then you've got run-stopping issues.

"It went right into the B-gap and our penetrator got there and didn't have his eyes up and missed it," Eberflus said.

That seemed to be going around Sunday as they gave up 200 rushing yards.

"We've got to improve situational football, third down and red zone," Eberflus said. "But it's about growing, it's about growing and getting better with each position and then growing into that HITS principle.

"So it starts obviously with the hustle and then the intensity to play your run gaps has to improve. That to me is what it really is and that's fundamentals and techniques of the coach and the players."

The other great aspect in improvement is talent, but the Bears just lost their best pass rusher and their best tackler as they continue to clean house to set up next year's draft just as they did in spring with the salary cap for 2023 free agency.

Of course, there is always the concept of addition through subtraction but that would be a real reach in this case considering the high level both Smith and Quinn had attained.

It would be easy to look at what GM Ryan Poles has done with two trades in a week, how the defense has played and deduce he is looking to lose as many games as possible in order to secure a very early draft pick.

Could it possibly be for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter? Some consider him the next Aaron Donald. If the Bears need to be able to stop the run, Carter is capable of helping any team with this.

Otherwise, you get into a 49-29 shootout every week and wind up on the low end of it.

They just sent one Georgia product to the Ravens Monday, and there would be real symmetry in adding another one in the draft.

It's going to take a lot more losses and more games like Sunday's for the Bears to get a pick early enough to make something like that possible.

So perhaps there will be more trades.

