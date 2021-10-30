At this point the game Sunday and COVID-19 could keep coach Matt Nagy from being on the sidelines at Soldier Field or even dancing in the locker room at "Club Dub" if the win.

Matt Nagy has no idea where he'll be watching Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at this point.

It could be from the Bears coach's customary spot directing the game from the sidelines at Soldier Field. It could be in front of a television set like any Tom, Dick or Harry out in Chicagoloand.

The COVID-19 protocol he is under means he needs two negative test results within 24 hours and for now the Bears aren't saying whether he has had even one.

It doesn't sound like he has because on Friday he was making it sound as if team head athletic trainer Andre Tucker had to tell him Sunday if he could coach. If Nagy had a tested negative, another negative on Saturday would make him eligible to coach.

Either way, Nagy can't really imagine what it would be like watching his team play while special teams coordinator Chris Tabor coaches the team.

"I wish I could tell you, but I have no idea what it will be like, other than just trying to predict," Nagy said. "For me, if that is the case, it is strange because you're a part of all of the meetings, the Zoom meetings, the communication that goes on, hour by hour throughout the week (at Halas Hall)."

Nagy has coached the team remotely all week from a location he doesn't want to the media disclose, for some reason.

"So it will be unique if that's the case that I'm not there," Nagy said. "It will be unique seeing plays that you see and recognize, unlike a lot of other people that watch a game, or even us when you're watching a different game or a team you don't know what's going on.

"It's definitely going to be weird if that's the case."

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks thinks they can get by if need be because of Tabor's experience as a longtime special teams coach.

"I think it will be great, I think it'll be great," Hicks said. "I think that he's been somebody on the team these past few years that you have a great deal of conversation with. He's a voice on the team already, so I think it's gonna be a productive situation this weekend."

The COVID situation with the rest of the team obviously has improved. The only players on the reserve/COVID-19 list are tight end Jimmy Graham and tackle Germain Ifedi, and Ifedi just went on it Friday. He is on injured reserve, anyway, as he recovers from a knee injury.

As for Graham, the Bears seem to have forgotten he is on the team anyway, as he hasn't been targeted with a pass since the 26-6 loss to Cleveland On Sept. 26.

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn and linebacker Caleb Johnson came off the COVID-19 list on Friday.

With COVID still a concern, Nagy was asked if perhaps it might be best to forego the team's traditional "Club Dub" celebration in the locker room if they do win.

It does involve 60 or more men jumping around in a smaller space and they're not exactly social distancing.

"Yeah, that's a great question," Nagy said. "But I think we're OK to do that. You know, it's a short period of time but at the same point in time, these guys are out there together and playing a game on Sunday.

"But the biggest thing in this whole process is just making sure you're smart as you go through this. Let's, No. 1, make sure we have Club Dub by winning and then No. 2 we'll handle all the other stuff later. But I think the guys have done a great job with that. If we do do it, we'll make it short and sweet."

The question remaining then at this point is whether Nagy would be part of such a celebration or he'd be dancing on his own somewhere else in an undisclosed location.

