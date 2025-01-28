Cowboys make it official, hire former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator
Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus wasn't unemployed for long. The Dallas Cowboys made it official and hired Eberflus as their defensive coordinator.
Eberflus' tenure with the Bears ended about as poorly as it can for a head coach. He was the first coach in Chicago Bears history to be fired during the season. He was arguably the worst coach the team ever employed.
His career record of 14-32 tells only part of the story. He was a bumbling and stumbling game manager, often challenging calls that were clear and obvious while also failing to call timeouts that clearly and obviously needed to be called.
Still, Eberflus has a strong reputation around the NFL for being a solid defensive coordinator. He has roots with the Cowboys from his time as their linebackers coach, and if he hopes to restore his future as a head coach, there's no better place to do it than Dallas.
