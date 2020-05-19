It's organized team activities time even if those activities are limited to looking at a camera now.

It's also the time when the critics take stock of everything done so far in the NFL offseason.

Here are what people are saying and thinking about what Ryan Pace did with the Bears over the course of this offseason.

Hint: It's not exactly positive.

CBSSports.com

Jason LaCanfora put out a five-tiered classifcation of teams and to no surprise this longtime critic of the Bears placed them in the bottom five teams in the NFL. He has them right alongside the Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and New York Giants.

At least they'll be in the Trevor Lawrence hunt in his world.

LaCanfora doesn't think much of the NFC North as a whole, with the two best teams in his world being the Packers and Vikings and they don't rate a spot among the "contenders." Those are eight teams he sees at the top: Saints, Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles, 49ers, Ravens, Bucs, Seahawks.

The Steelers must have had one heck of an offseason to be one of the favorites after finishing 7-9.

LaCanfora has the Bears below the Panthers, Dolphins, Browns and Raiders and puts the Cardinals right on level with the Packers and Vikings.

ESPN

Bill Barnwell, another longtime Bears critic, ranked their offseason 31st among the league's 32 teams and then promptly turned around and applauded them for signing Germain Ifedi because he's a good run blocker, for signing Robert Quinn because his pass rush-win rate was best in the NFL the last two years and for coming to his senses and declining Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option.

Suggestion for Barnwell: When you rate someone 31st, you pretty much should find everything they did reprehensible.

Then Barnwell went on to blast them for trading for Nick Foles and restructuring the $21 million guaranteed money instead of signing Andy Dalton. By the way, when did Dalton win Super Bowl MVP? Oh, well, at least a playoff game? And he took how many shots at it? And he last played for a winning team when? Criticizing the Bears for restructuring the deal is like saying it's better to waste money fast than spend it slowly.

To further underscore the silliness to Barnwell's criticism, he ripped the Danny Trevathan deal for using dummy years at the end of the contract to float the bonus. Hello, Bill, it's 2020. It's a common practice and fine when the salary cap is going to do nothing but go skyward in the future.

It's not your money, anyway. Talk about picking of nit.

Of course he took a shot at the Jimmy Graham deal and invoked the name of Eric Ebron, the tight end who led the league in dropped pass percentage and was second the previous year and is there every year, the one who has been worse than the 33-year-old Graham at yards after the catch—a lot worse. Barnwell suggests they sign one of several veteran cornerbacks available just in case Jaylon Johnson doesn't do as advertised. Once again, he's playing fast and loose with someone else's money.

USA Today

They ranked the Bears 24th in a post-offseason power ranking and criticized their quarterback move, as well.

"The Bears didn’t improve the quarterback position, so it’s hard to see this team taking a major step forward after what was a sobering 2019 season," they wrote.

That 4-1 record in his last five playoff starts doesn't count for Foles, who apparently must have given back his Super Bowl MVP trophy? We are talking about a guy with a 98.8 career playoff passer rating, and it's for six games started. Maybe they Barnwell route better, the signing of Andy Dalton and his 57.8 career passer rating.

"Without much in the way of cap space or draft capital, Chicago was unable to fill in the gaps on the depth chart. Robert Quinn was really the only impact player added, so the 2020 Bears could look an awful lot like the 2019 Bears."

On this at least we more or less agree. They could look record-wise like the 2019 Bears.

It's just going to be a great deal different watching how they get there, but 8-8 doesn't put a team 24th in the league.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven