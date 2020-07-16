Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys seem destined to take different paths after the 2020 season.

At least the percentages say this.

The deadline for the Cowboys to prevent Prescott from playing under the franchise tag by signing him to a long-term deal passed.

So could this mean the path Prescott takes leads to the Windy City?

To think otherwise would be foolish at this point. The think it will happen presumptuous.

It could be a possibility.

The first obstacle to this occurring is the Cowboys reaching some type of long-term agreement with Prescott postseason, prior to the start of free agency. This could happen, but the percentages say it won't

There have been only two quarterbacks to ever play under a franchise tag like Prescott will now and neither one wound up signing a new contract with their team. The New Orleans Saints got Drew Brees when the San Diego Chargers couldn't sign him after he played on the tag. And Kirk Cousins got tagged in both 2016 and 2017 by the Washington Redskins before leaving for the Minnesota Vikings.

Other than that, there have been no tagged quarterbacks and this fact alone speaks to likelihood Prescott is in his final Cowboys season.

Then there is the Mike McCarthy factor. It's far more likely McCarthy is going to want his own quarterback on the team instead of one he's forced to work with, so Dallas will be trying to draft one.

The cost of the franchise tag is going to climb greatly following 2020 so the likelihood Dallas would keep him a second year and pay about 20% more is extremely unlikely if they wouldn't have already reached an agreement to retain him.

So with Prescott all but slamming the door on Jerry Jones after this year, the question then becomes whether the Bears would sign him.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, the answer is one they've heard plenty of times since they traded for Khalil Mack. Even without Mitchell Trubisky on the payroll, the amount of cash available for a move this type would be limited.

Overthecap.com estimates the Bears' cap space for 2021 to be at $31.7 million with a total imbalance of $122.183 million on the defensive side and $58.547 million on the defensive side.

They'd need to shed some cash somehow. Part of it might be through restructuring but the magical calculator of Bears cash man Joey Laine can only go so far toward solving this issue.

Assuming they'd somehow find a way to do it, the final issue is whether they'd want to do it.

Of course they would. Prescott would be a good fit for the Bears as a quarterback who has always seemed at his best when he's able to move around and throw.

In fact, he'd be a better option in this offense than he would be in the Cowboys' more Ezekiel Elliott-oriented attack.

Prescott running RPO and throwing the slant or looking off defenders and then throwing deep could definitely work.

The Bears should want Prescott. He's a quarterback better than any they'd be able to draft unless they fell completely off the face of the map this year and could select Trevor Lawrence.

Working under the national microscope that is America's Team, Prescott put up a 97.0 passer rating for his career. He's had only one bad year, in 2017, with an 86.6 rating.

Better yet, he's averaged 7.6 yards per pass attempt. It's a healthy average, well above Nick Foles (7.0) and Trubisky (6.7).

Those who lean to the cautious side will be happy to know Prescott has a 1.7% career interception figure, which is extremely low. He's had only one season over 1.8%.

Prescott is no statue. His running statistics are better than Trubisky's. He's run for 305 yards a year to Trubisky's 287.

The question the Bears would need to answer would be whether the upgrade over Trubisky and Foles would be great enough to pay such an outlandish price.

Ultimately, it's an option but the one Ryan Pace would like much better would be getting one of the better passers in the draft because it would be cheaper and he might already have a bridge quarterback in place in Foles until the draft pick is ready.

Prescott definitely would fit and the price would be too high. The lower price and lure of a younger passer would be more than likely to win out in this scenario.

The problem for the Bears in this regard is they could have a good enough 2020 to draft well back and nowhere near the best passers.

In that case, Prescott would indeed be the best available option.

