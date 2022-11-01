It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack.

With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery.

The threat when Fields and Herbert are together on the field and running off RPO splits a defense's attention, as a big chunk need to follow Fields and the rest Herbert due to their speed.

How fast are they?

Herbert was told his fastest run Sunday according to NextGen Stats hadn't landed him anywhere in the top 10 fastest runs for the year.

"I was faster than that," Herbert insisted, laughing. "It's something I worked on in the offseason, definitely being from Florida, speed is one thing I feel like you gotta have, so it’s something I take pride it."

But Herbert has been in the top 15 at times this year.

As for the Bears quarterback, NextGen Stats said he had the fastest run in the NFL in Week 8 and it was on a 6-yard gain. Fields ran 21.23 miles per hour, which is 10th fastest for any player in the league all season.

Herbert said he has seen defenses trying to split their attention up to handle two fast runners in the backfield.

"Yeah. Definitely. I mean, the majority of the time I feel like the last couple of games there's been somebody spying him," Herbert said of Fields. "Just having to account for that and then the D-ends and the linebackers all being ready for him to pull it (on RPO). It opens ups things for us as backs and it opens up things for the offense that they have to account for."

Pity the defenses.

Montgomery's power running style combines with strong pass blocking skills and receiving ability.

"I definitely feel like it makes it hard to account for all three of us," Herbert said. "It's three different type of running styles that you've got to prepare for.

"So just having them prepare for three of those different things and the added element of the pass game when Justin has the ball in his hand just makes it a lot for defenses to defense."

The Bears almost seem to be running the old Deleware Winged-T at times with this running attack, rather than a modern NFL offense designed around a passing game.

"I mean, I'm excited about it," Herbert said. "I know the O-line, the running backs, I feel like everybody's bought into it. So just being that difference, like you said, the NFL's pass happy, so going about it a different way and still being able to be productive and put up points, I feel like is something we pride ourselves on."

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven