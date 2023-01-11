Bears GM Ryan Poles says he wants David Montgomery back and Montgomery wants to be back, so what's the holdup?

Last year at this time Bears board chairman George McCaskey was commending linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery for their efforts in a difficult 6-11 season.

Now?

Smith is in Baltimore with a five-year contract agreed to on Tuesday for what NFL Network reported was a jaw-dropping $100 million guaranteed.

And Montgomery? He wants to stay in Chicago after an even more trying 3-14 season and the Bears say they want him here

So what's the holdup

Cash is king, of course, and it is likely the sticking point if the Bears do want to retain their 2019 third-round draft pick, who becomes a free agent in March.

"I want to play football, I just want to play football," Montgomery said. "I would love to be here."

Montgomery had career lows of 201 carries, 801 yards and five touchdowns. However, he had to give up more of his carries to Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields this year in what was the greatest rushing season in the history of a franchise noted for running the ball.

"I've always wanted to keep David," Bears GM Ryan Poles said. "I love his mentality, how he plays the game. I told him that to his face.

"He's part of the identity that we had this year that kept us competitive. Now, the second part of that is just the contract situation. That's something that we'll see how that goes and if we can find common ground. Obviously, I've learned that you can want a player and the value's got to come together for it to happen."

ROQUAN SMITH GETS THE BIG CASH HE WANTED

It didn't happen in the Smith saga, and that one ended Tuesday with the former Bears linebacker getting more money than the Bears were willing to pay.

While Poles said some good things about Smith, he never talked about him the way he does about Montgomery. It's understandable, partly because Montgomery didn't stage a hold-in for almost all of training camp and trash the way he negotiated.

"I love the way he attacked this season," Poles said of Montgomery. "That's a guy that does everything right. You all watched his tenacity, his fight.

"I'm a big David Montgomery fan."

Montgomery is talking lately like a player who is going to miss this city. The payout for a running back isn't really that much 1) because of the way the market has trended for that position and 2) because of the large number of backs expected to be available this year in free agency.

Montgomery is projected by Spotrac.com to be at $7.2 million a year.

"The city and the fans are crazy in a great way," he said Monday when the Bears cleaned out their lockers. "As you know we haven't been the hottest in the last four years and the fans and the support around this team and the way that they still show love it's crazy. Like, it's nothing like I've ever seen before.

"The fans and the city, you know, and all the things that you can do. It's an incredible organization. It's amazing here."

Montgomery's thoughts about the organization don't quite sound like those Smith has made from Baltimore since leaving.

"Like I said, being able to be a part of the organization, even though like us as a team wasn't winning you still feel the support and love from the people here and the organization here," Montgomery said. "Yeah, that's big, that's major.

"So just being able to have that experience, when we start winning and start changing things and knowing how it's going to be it's going to be pretty insane to see. But you know, it's been amazing here."

It's up to the Bears now to make sure this one doesn't go down the same detour the Smith talks took.

Free Agent Running Backs

Players with Spotrac.com Market Projections

1. Josh Jacobs $12.8 million a year average

2. Saquon Barkley $11.9 million

3. Tony Pollard $8.4 million

4. David Montgomery $7.2 million

4. Miles Sanders $7.2 million

6. Damien Harris $7.1 million

7. Kareem Hunt $7 million

8. Devin Singletary $5.5 million

9. Jamaal Williams $4.1 million

10. D'Onta Foreman $3.4 million

