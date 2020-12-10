SI.com
COVID-19 List Gets New Addition After Postponed Bears Practice

Gene Chamberlain

Once again the Bears are searching for a punt returner.

After losing Tarik Cohen to injury, after cutting Ted Ginn Jr., after losing Dwayne Harris to injury, they signed DeAndre Carter. And now he has gone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after the team moved its practice back to later in the afternoon Thursday as a precautionary mesasure.

Carter struggled to field punts in the air Sunday against Green Bay. It's possible they could go to Anthony Miller, who has shown a knack for it in brief appearances. He has their season-long return of 32 yards this year and has averaged 16.7 yards on three returns.

They've been reluctant to let him perform this duty because he has a vital role as their second wide receiver and it hasn't helped that he was injured returning a kick last year.

The Bears were without four other players in Thursday's postponed practice. For the second straight day outside linebacker Khalil Mack missed with a shoulder injury and cornerback Buster Skrine remained in the concussion protocol.

Also out with an injury was James Vaughters (knee). Wide receiver Darnell Mooney missed a second straight practice due to personal reasons.

With both Mack and Vaughters unavailable at the moment, the edge rusher ranks could be left to Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Barkevious Mingo in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Tight end J.P. Holtz (shoulder/knee), tackle Charles Leno Jr. (toe) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (knee) practiced on a limited basis. All three also practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

