Bears Defensive Decay a Concern in Must-Win Situations

The offense came to the defense's rescue last week on a large scale and to continue a playoff run requires a far more balanced approach

Complementary football has been credited for Bears success by players and coaches alike in the last two games.

It's defense helping the offense, helping the defense, and both getting help by special teams with field position.

Heading into Sunday's must-win situation at Jacksonville the complementary scale seems to have actually tilted the other way. At least against Minnesota last week, it was Chuck Pagano's defense needing help most.

"We can all play better, coach better execute better," Pagano said.

It's a drastic flip, the Bears needing their defense bailed out by the offense. Who'dda thunk it?

It happened in the loss to Detroit, as well, when the Bears seemed to provide the necessary help on offense until Mitchell Trubisky's fateful fumble inside the 10-yard line.

"We show signs that are really, really good and then we have lapses and give up some big plays, you know, a couple series in that game last week were bing, bang, boom and they're right down the field and scored a touchdown," Pagano said. "That's not us. That's not our identity."

Bottom line is sufficient right after games. The scoreboard shows more points and it's fine. Following closer scrutiny and the knowledge that Green Bay awaits next week if the Bears take care of the Jaguars as they should, it's going to take real complementary football to win going forward.

"A win is a win, man, and we're stacking them right now," safety Tashaun Gipson said about the short stack of two the Bears have. "I think the offense, the way that they have been playing man, it's been lights out man and they are jelling at a pace that I haven't seen all season and the defense we're getting back to playing with our swagger and doing the things that we do."

What they've done defensively is show an ability largely to be effective against one-dimensional teams. It's why the 14th-ranked Bears defense could finish outside the top 10 in yards allowed for the first time since 2016.

Houston had no running game to speak of beyond Deshaun Watson's legs, and the Bears focused on stopping the pass. They did and it was a blowout.

When they played against a more balanced Detroit team and shut down the run, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 400 yards.

The Packers and Vikings obviously have more balanced attacks and created problems for the Bears. It's what any playoff team could do to them.

The defense could get away with this by producing more turnovers, particularly interceptions. The Bears have only eight of those and only five teams have fewer. Ball-hawking safety Eddie Jackson has none and Gipson has two, but none since Week 6. That was the week before their six-game losing streak began.

"It is cyclical how that comes," coach Matt Nagy said. "There is some games where all of a sudden you get two or three of them, it's crazy how that works.

"As long as they are just staying within the system and playing with their teammates, it will all come. Unfortunately, you look back at Eddie, what does he have right now? I think he has one touchdown (on a fumble return). But he probably could have three this year. Now think about that. To have three touchdowns in one year is a big year. Now he doesn't but they were plays that got taken away. It's just how it goes."

At least when the defense didn't play complementary football and back up the offense after big scores, it did play situational football last week.

Especially at playoff time, this is huge because it's more difficult to stop high-powered offenses of other playoff teams than it is the run-of-the-mill weekly NFL opponent. Coming up big at the right moments can win a Super Bowl. It's how Kansas City played defense last year.

"We did do some good things in that (Vikings) game," Pagano reminded. "We had a couple—you may have missed them—there were a couple stops in the red area that were big, a couple fourth-down plays that were pretty big."

The key fourth-down stop with Brent Urban pressuring Kirk Cousins, the fourth-down stop of Dalvin Cook on short yardage at the Vikings 34 in the first half, and an open-field tackle by Kindle Vildor preventing an early first-down pickup on third-and-long came to mind. So did consistent pressure on Cousins by the pass rush.

"So, they're battling away," Nagy said. "They had a really good game against the Texans. And then last week, I thought we made big plays when we had to against a good Vikings offense.

"We've just gotta put another one together this week and play all three phases."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven