When free agents leave teams, it can be devastating.

Depth makes up for it, but the Bears find themselves in the situation this year of lost depth through free agency rather than simply lost starters.

Opportunities exist to replace the free agents lost, and the Bears have attempted this through free agency or the draftr.

What isn't always so clear is the impact losing depth has. Sometimes players relied on after the depth leaves are untested, so it's difficult to gauge the extent of the loss from the departed free agent.

There were a few lost players the Bears seem to have replaced, and with others it's not so clear.

1. Nick Kwiatkoski

Good enough to start at last after four years being groomed within their defensive system, Kwiatkoski is a Raider now. He became an attacking, downhill linebacker for an extended period last year and shared the team lead in tackles for loss (8) with Khalil Mack even though he only started half the games.

There isn't a clear-cut solution to replacing him because they're apparently turning to several less experienced players. It's almost like a reboot at the third or fourth inside linebacker spot.

Devante Bond should be a favorite because he started six times with the Bucs, but it was at outside linebacker in a 4-3 and it's not a perfect transfer. Still, he came in last year and understands the role.

The player the Bears would love to see seize the opportunity is Joel Iyiegbuniwe, a fourth-round draft pick. He hasn't looked the part his first two years. Josh Woods is another developmental player who could fill this spot after two seasons being around the team as an undrafted free agent, but his background is more as strong in pass coverage because he played defensive back in college and added weight. The physicality involved in being a downhill attacker like Kwiatkoski could be a challenge with him.

The Bears also have a few undrafted free agents to test there, including Florida Atlantic's leading tackler Rashad Smith.

2. Kevin Pierre-Louis

His talents never became apparent until late in the season, except for special teams ability. Then injuries forced both Kwiatkoski and Pierre-Louis to play and both filled the roles well. So the replacement possibilities for Pierre-Louis are similar to those for Kwiatkoski, although with one exception. Barkevious Mingo has a past somewhat similar to that of Pierre-Louis, who has been used as an outside pass rusher within a 3-4 in his past. He could also be an option at the other inside position played by starter Roquan Smith.

3. Aaron Lynch

Signed Tuesday by Jacksonville, the Bears apparently think they have found a replacement answer in rookie Trevis Gipson. And they have a few other options, like Mingo, Isaiah Irving and James Vaughters. Yet Lynch had one quality none of these players do not possess. His size, at 285 pounds, made him an ideal replacement in short yardage or running downs. A 4-3 type end more than a 3-4 linebacker, Lynch did have problems with penalties last year with seven neutral zone violations, but the Bears don't appear to have an ideal replacement unless their reliance on a rookie proves justified.

4. Cornelius Lucas

Not considered much of an option when he came to Chicago, Lucas seemed to blossom when he had to start half the games at tackle for Bobby Massie. In the passing offense the Bears use, he was able to funnel pass rushers outside and it worked. He also proved better at run blocking than in previous stops.

The Bears are trying to replace him with Jason Spriggs, the former Packer. It seems a logical and almost ideal, but it's never simple with players who have injury pasts. Spriggs spent his last two Packer seasons with an assortment of problems and then they let him go. If this past dogs him, the Bears are going to be relying on some young, untested tackle depth or players who are out of position.

