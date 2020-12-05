Longest Bears Losing Streaks

(Single Season)

8

1978, 2002

7

6

1929, 1969, 1973, 1989, 1992, 1998

5

1945, 1971, 1972, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2020

*****

When the Bears last won a game, Theo Epstein was still with the Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers hadn't won the National League pennant let alone the World Series, and there hadn't been recounts or even an election.



It was pointed out this week by Sun-Times writer Pat Finley to Bears coach Matt Nagy how his team on Sunday morning will have gone 49 days without a victory.

"I don't like hearing the 49 days. You're digging into me, man. That's rough." Nagy said, while keeping a sense of humor about the whole thing. "Yeah, no, it stinks. It's not fun."

Nagy described this streak the Bears (5-6) seek to end against the Detroit Lions (4-7) at noon Sunday as less panic and free fall but more of a unifying quest.

If they stop the slide, they can then work to rekindle fading playoff hopes.

"We’re not searching, per se, our guys are actually pulling together and our guys are rallying around each other," Nagy said.

Acceptance hasn't replaced anger for the Bears as they try to shrug off a blowout loss and catch the Arizona Cardinals for the final wild-card berth by beating a team they defeated earlier with a miraculous comeback.

The bitter defeat at Green Bay is serving as inspiration for the moment, on both sides of the ball.

"I feel like we got hit in the mouth coming out and we just tucked our tail and ran away," wide receiver Anthony Miller said. "I feel like going forward we need to be the ones throwing the punches coming out, not play like we are already up.

"We have to be on the attack because I believe we have the pieces to do it."

Defensive end Akiem Hicks saw something similar for his side, though he didn't get the chance to endure last week's embarrassment due to a hamstring injury which now appears healed.

Hicks recalled conversation on the sideline during the game and thinks it will help the defense recoup lost pride.

"This is not our defense, this is not our defensive line more particularly, and you now are looking to improve from there," Hicks said. "I think that after having some of those conversations that night on the sideline the guys came out and performed better, but at that point the damage was done.

"So I think that we're always pushing each other to be better and I always want my guys to play to their capability and unfortunately this past week wasn't our best showing."

Within the NFC North there isn't a better streak buster than the Lions, especially for the Bears and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears have won five straight over Detroit. Trubisky started four those wins.

In six games against the Lions, he has a passer rating of 106. His career passer rating is 85.5. Trubisky has thrown three touchdown passes against the Lions in each of his four straight wins.

"I think we're all frustrated," Trubisky said. "I mean, that's easy to say. It's never fun coming off a loss, especially when you're kinda in a drought going five straight.

"So that's not fun but it doesn't help to continue to get more frustrated."

The Bears have too much else to dwell on to get bogged down in misery, like how Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell might spring surprises on them in his first game.

And can they keep David Montgomery and the running game going after they finally seemed to establish this last week?

"We just can't wait until Sunday, get this taste out of our mouth," safety Eddie Jackson said. "That's all we've been focused on is Detroit, how we've got to bounce back and what we need to do and correct the little things."

What they need to correct most is the L. It needs to be switched to a W and much can change.

There isn't a team with a winning record among their next four opponents, so the door could open.

"I was on a team in a previous life where we lost five in a row," Nagy said, referring to the 2015 Kansas City Chiefs. "We lost five in a row and we went ahead and won 10 in a row, and I remember the feeling of what it was like and it was very similar to right now.

"And so, at that point in time though, we got that one win and, man, it felt different going into that next week for everybody."

What Nagy didn't say was he also was on a team in Philadelphia in 2012 that couldn't stop the bleeding at five straight losses.

It reached eight straight.

Then the coaching staff was fired.

