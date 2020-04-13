Every candidate in the NFL draft has his own unique fit with a team based on need.

The fit generally can be categorized as an immediate impact or developmental project.

Some projects are more developmental than others, usually the sixth- and seventh-round selections.

Still, some players would be brought in to specific situations with teams as someone who wouldn't necessarily be expected to start from Day 1 or even compete for a starting spot.

As a team with aspirations of competing for a division title and the Super Bowl, the Bears have to be focused more on immediate impact with their early draft picks, the two second rounders. There are several positions with players fitting as need spots.

Those pressing needs come at cornerback, safety and wide receiver. After the signing Germain Ifedi, their demand for another interior blocker seems lessened but not much. This wasn't a highly successful player.

There are spots where the Bears could draft, but it would be only with the future in mind. Teams with championships on their minds this year have to keep those pushed to the back of the draft, but not necessarily excluded.

Here are the four positions for the Bears to avoid until very late in the draft based on their current roster situation.

1. Tight End

After signing Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris, and with 10 tight ends already on their roster, it would have to be considered completely reckless for the Bears to select a tight end in the draft with one of their first two selections. Even if they trade down, taking one on Day 2 would seem wasteful considering their pressing needs for immediate talent infusions at other positions. This is widely regarded as one of the weaker tight end classes, so taking one earlier seems all the more irresponsible. The interest the Bears have shown in Purdue's Brycen Hopkins coming into the draft—with visits of three types—should raise warning flags all the higher. Hopkins might have more talent than most tight ends but taking him before addressing needs at other spots invites disaster. And Hopkins had enough problems with dropped passes alone to classify as a project.

2. Quarterback

Even after the trade for Nick Foles some mock drafters fitted them with Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm or Jalen Hurts in Round 2. Soon they shifted these picks, but the fact is the Bears haven't drafted a quarterback since Mitchell Trubisky and he's the only one GM Ryan Pace has taken in five drafts. So there is this underlying itch that needs scratching. If it's scratched, it needs to be later in the draft or even with an undrafted free agent. Several mock drafts have mentioned Tyler Huntley of Utah as a potential developmental type in Round 6. Huntley would be a nice option for this type of job, a much better third-quarterback option than keeping around Tyler Bray. After Bray has been in a system since 2014 and played only four downs, the benefit of having a quarterback who knows the system seems to take on less priority than finding one with a higher upside. Another option mentioned often is Green Bay native James Morgan of Florida International. The earliest the Bears should think about this type of pick is Round 6 due to the needs elsewhere.

3. Running Back

Unlike tight end and quarterback, there is an actual need here more than just as a developmental project. This need is based entirely on the possibility of injury, however. They do have other options already in case running back David Montgomery gets knocked out of the lineup. Ryan Nall, Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson seem capable of getting it done in a short-term basis. Can any of those players step in on a long-term basis and do everything Montgomery can even if it is at a reduced level? It seems unlikely, although Nall might have more of a chance than the others. Patterson doesn't run like a running back. He's too upright and doesn't seem a viable option running inside in short yardage, even though coach Matt Nagy tried him doing this a few times last year. Cohen has obvious deficiencies running inside against much bigger players. Nall's speed is often questioned, but he actually ran a faster 40 time than Montgomery did. Still, he's untested, also tends to run upright and isn't quite the second-effort or shifty back Nagy likes from a regular ball carrier. An all-around back to train for a while like the intended for Kerrith Whyte last year in Round 7 is a possibility, but only later on in the draft.

4. Defensive Line

There is a similar type of depth need here at running back, but with the first four defensive linemen under contract, and mid-season, 6-foot-7 acquisition Brent Urban also signed, a possible replacement for Nick Williams through the draft rates well down the list for the Bears. It would seem to be a late-round option for development at best.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven