Did Eddie George just leak the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft strategy?
Former Tennessee Titans running back and Chicago Bears head coach candidate Eddie George dropped major 2025 NFL Draft intel on the Stripe Sports Podcast, revealing Chicago’s potential plan at running back.
Check it out:
George shared that the Bears spoke in-depth with him about the team's running back personnel, and that the Ohio State duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson were both topics of conversation.
"I can say that when I interviewed with the Bears for their coaching position up there, his name was definitely on that board," George said. "I'm a big fan of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, and I think they both have matured into quality backs."
I’m not sure George was supposed to spill what’s on the Bears’ draft board, but hey, at least we now know Chicago is actively exploring running back upgrades.
"Quinshon Judkins is a grown man," George said. "TreVeyon Henderson on the edges in terms of the passing game being a receiver out of the backfield is amazing. TreVeyon showed not only can he have breakaway speed but he can hit it between the tackles."
Henderson sounds a bit like Jahmyr Gibbs, doesn't he?
If I had to bet, I’d say the Bears favor Henderson over Judkins for his home-run ability. A strong 2025 Combine from Judkins could narrow the gap, but Henderson’s Ohio State career is packed with the explosive, game-changing plays that coach Ben Johnson covets.
One thing seems certain: the days of D'Andre Swift being the Chicago Bears' RB1 are slowly coming to an end.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —
More Chicago Bears News:
- Insider predicts Chicago Bears will prioritize major offensive line upgrades in free agency, NFL draft