Where Bears Bounced After Russell Wilson Rejection Is the Problem

Analysis: Mitchell Trubisky wasn't perfect but the Bears are getting an older version of a quarterback who was only slightly better while in his prime, and that time has long since past.

It apparently went down like a scene right out of a Cohen Brothers movie, minus the woodchipper at the lake and shooting of a parking lot attendant.

The Bears and Seahawks had what's being billed as a "clandestine" meeting in Fargo, N.D. on Friday when Ryan Pace and Seahawks GM John Schneider discussed the Bears' trade offer, reported NFL Network. The Dan Patrick Show claims the Bears offered three first-round picks, a third and two starters for Wilson.

The accuracy of all this ultimately means nothing other than to say the Bears made an effort.

They simply weren't going to get Wilson, regardless. They could have offered five first-round picks.

None of this should shock anyone. Those who seriously thought the Seahawks would be willing to deal a hall of fame quarterback who had them at 12-4 last year and has never had a losing season simply were bathing in the orange and navy Kool-Aid.

The added fact Seattle would have needed to eat $39 million cap space only made the thought all the more absurd.

The only way this ever would have made sense would have been if the rift between Wilson and the team had widened on both sides, but there never was any negative dialogue arising from the Seahawks.

It was just Wilson complaining about being hit too much and suggesting places he'd like to go if Seattle wanted to trade him.

If being hit too much was cause to demand a trade, then Derek Carr's brother David should have been pleading for a deal in Houston after his first game because the Texans' pass blockers converted him into a tackling dummy. There had to be crash dummies who pointed at David Carr on TV and said, "I pity the fool."

Pete Carroll wasn't mad at Wilson and never would have considered rebuilding the team at age 70 when they were just a player or two away during a season when the NFC West might have been the league's best division. And they had won it.

None of this matters for the Bears now.

Pace and the Bears made the effort on their end, as they should be expected to do

The problem is where they wound up on the rebound.

Pace said they had to be ready to pivot and they did, but only after the rest of the secondary QB market started to dry up.

At this point, it's hard to believe they thought Andy Dalton to be a better option than trading for Marcus Mariota or waiting to see if Mariota got cut. Perhaps the Bears had knowledge the Raiders plan to just sit on Mariota and absorb a high cap cost for a backup.

But paying more than $5.5 million for Jameis Winston, or giving Ryan Fitzpatrick more than $10 million seem like better options than Dalton, and the Bears didn't pivot in their direction. Winston was likely gone by then but Fitzpatrick didn't agree to terms until Tuesday.

Some might suggest giving the Jets a first-round pick for Sam Darnold or paying the Eagles more than a second and a third for Carson Wentz would have been preferable to this option.

There were plenty of directions the Bears could have gone and they chose one with a quarterback who will be 34 years old this year and has never achieved real NFL success.

Dalton has a passer rating of 57.8 in playoff games and has never been over 67.0 in any of his four postseason appearances. Even Rex Grossman was impressive by comparison.

Nick Foles, on the other hand, has been football's equivalent of Mr. October. He won a Super Bowl and beat the Bears in a playoff game with help from Cody Parkey. He plays well in postseason, so maybe the idea is to play Foles in the playoffs and Dalton in the regular season?

Doubtful.

Dalton can still wield the red rifle. He has an arm and nice delivery. He always has had this and no one doubted it. Plenty of NFL quarterbacks have big arms.

However, decision-making separates levels in the NFL and it always seemed to be his biggest trouble. Where have we all seen this before? Hint: He wore No. 10 in a Bears jersey.

Dalton hasn't been more accurate over the last four years than Mitchell Trubisky. He hasn't thrown for more yards per attempt and he's been far less efficient in terms of passer rating.

The Bears are not getting a version of Dalton who was better than Trubisky was in his first four years. They're getting Dalton who is in his mid-30s and hasn't been as good in these last four years as Trubisky was during his first four years.

This being the case, it's a worse option than simply getting on the cell phone and saying, “Mitchell come home, all is forgiven.”

It's a safe bet that wherever Trubisky winds up, he'll one day come back to bite the Bears. See Leonard Floyd, the late Cedric Benson or Doug Flutie as a few of many examples.

The Bears now will wield an older, less mobile quarterback with less knowledge of the offensive system, one who had far better weapons at his disposal last year with Dallas than Trubisky ever had but could not produce better numbers.

It's not the bold moves that fail—like pursuing Wilson—which earn general managers a spot in the NFL's version of a woodchipper.

It's the mistakes they make when they pivot wildly, because they lead to all sorts of chaos and regret.

