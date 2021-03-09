Latest Slight by Seattle Fuels Talk of Russell Wilson to Bears

Russell Wilson's name was left out of a letter to Seahawks fans and it's being viewed as a possible sign they plan to deal their quarterback to someone, including possibly the Bears

The distance growing between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson continues to grow.

Whether this eventually benefits the Bears or a different team remains to be seen.

The Seahawks sent out a letter to season ticket holders, a sort of "welcome back" after not having fans at games due to the pandemic.

The letter included names like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in its description of the coming season. It even mentioned new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Nowhere in the letter was Russell Wilson's name mentioned.

Maybe it was just an oversight.

Sure.

It only underscored what was reported on Monday by NFL Network's Michael Silver when he said the situation between the Seahawks and Wilson is even more "frosty" than people think.

Silver sees clarity coming soon.

"I think we'll have a lot more resolution by next week," Silver said on NFL Network.

One of the major problems with the Bears acquiring Wilson from Seattle all along is what do the Seahawks do at quarterback if they send theirs to Chicago.

Of course, Bears fans wouldn't care what they do but the Seahawks aren't making a move like this—eating $39 million in cap space and ridding themselves of a Super Bowl-winning QB—unless they've got an adequate replacement. Nick Foles wouldn't be someone they could plug in to replace Wilson.

Silver suggested the trade with the Bears could be only a first stop to the Seahawks in the market place, and after making the deal they would then go shopping for a quarterback elsewhere using some of what they acquired from the Bears. It most likely would be a veteran and not a draft pick.

This could make sense. However, who this quarterback would be is the mystery. He's apparently going to cost less than what the Bears would send to Seattle for Wilson, because Seattle doesn't currently have as much to trade as the Bears do. They have much less. They traded away their next two first-round draft picks for safety Jamal Adams as they started trying to build the next "Legion of Doom."

Maybe this quarterback is someone the Bears should focus on themselves, and simply skip the middle man in Seattle.

While some of this might make a deal for Wilson seem closer, the more appropriate question is whether it would necessarily be to the Bears.

Although Wilson has listed the teams he'd play for and included the Bears among the four, Silver doesn't think the competition would be done here. He pointed out there are plenty of other teams who would like the chance to bring in Wilson.

"And then it's also possible he would open up that list," Silver said.

Denver and Miami are two possible teams who might have interest in that case, so are Carolina, the New England Patriots, Washington and the New York Jets.

The Bears might have trouble competing with any number of those teams as potential landing sights for Wilson, and they're only being talked about being one now because Wilson mentioned them.

What if Seattle was approached by a team not on his list and then put that city out for Wilson's consideration? It's hard to believe he wouldn't take the trade unless it was to a completely horrible situation.

The most unlikely situation Silver mentioned in all of this is the clarity. It's hard to see how anything as complicated as this mess could clear up by next week.

There's plenty of time for it to play out before the 2021 NFL Draft and no reason why free agency on March 17 would be the end of it.

