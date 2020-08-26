The Bears fought their way through another distraction when they returned for Tuesday's practice after a day off.

While coach Matt Nagy appreciated the way players focused throughout, it didn't prevent him from being somewhat critical. And that included criticism of his quarterbacks.

Only a few days after the entire team was surprised by nine false-positive COVID-19 tests and practice was pushed back four hours, a storm front rolled in Tuesday and lightning stopped the morning practice for about 45 minutes. Players sought refuge in the Payton Center, then returned later and finished practice.

"Thought the team did a good job of coming back out and getting after it," Nagy said. "I thought it was a little slow start at first so we had to get on them a little bit. I think that's a little bit natural."

Nagy criticized his quarterbacks for being too willing Tuesday during 7-on-7 work to take a check-down receiver instead of looking to push it into the end zone.

"You (media) asked about Mitch, there's a couple balls I think he would want back, a few here or there just with the accuracy might not be exactly what he wanted, " Nagy said. "I thought with Nick, too.

"I thought both of them there's a couple progressions where with the eyes making sure–especially in 7-on-7, test it downfield instead of taking a check-down. I thought you saw a little bit of that from both of them today. In 7-ons is a good time to test it, even if it's not so much the greatest read, test it and see what some of these players can do. That's OK though. We just keep rolling, we keep getting after it."

Trubisky had several errant throws downfield during full-squad scrimmage and Foles got picked off in the end zone by rookie Jaylon Johnson on one of the throws when he actually did test the secondary downfield.

The film review might tell Nagy something else about whether both quarterback were playing a little too close to the vest for a 7-on-7 practice.

"We're testing our guys right now with the moving around of different parts of the offense, we're testing them," Nagy said. "We're probably at the top right now as far as the volume (of plays in the offense), so you'll see some of that, but for the most part those guys are in and out of the huddle, they're calling the plays, they're working on their cadences, I'm talking about the quarterbacks.

"That part, I'm not concerned about. Now it's the next part of making sure we're all seeing the right defense."

The Bears have had no new injuries to starters, but a few reserves went out.

Allen Robinson II (ankle) and Akiem Hicks (quad) continue to miss practice time, although Nagy said he's not worried about those injuries affecting players' preparation for the season opener.

A knee injury suffered last week by swing tackle Jason Spriggs proved a sprain and he is day to day, with Alex Bars and Rashaad Coward sliding from guard over to tackle to compensate during practice. Cornerback Michael Joseph suffered a knee injury and wide receiver Thomas Ives a glute injury.

New kicker Cairo Santos took over field goal duties and missed twice on eight tries between 33 and 55 yards. Eddy Pineiro continues to nurse a groin strain and Nagy insisted GM Ryan Pace brought Santos in because the team plans to keep two kickers.

However, he couldn't say whether it would mean two on the active roster or one on the practice squad.

