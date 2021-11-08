Historically Bad Passing Requires Drastic Bears Action

Analysis: A historically bad passing attack requires some type of drastic action now to ensure Justin Fields can have a fair chance to develop.

With the bye week coming after Monday night's game with Pittsburgh, and with the Bears mere afterthoughts in a division with Green Bay and two other afterthoughts, it's time to ponder this.

Passing Yards

1. Tampa Bay 327.5

2. Las Vegas 305.1

3. L.A. Rams 296.3

4. Dallas 291.5

5. L.A. Chargers 282.4

6. Kansas City 281.0

7. Buffalo 270.4

8. Baltimore 266.3

9. Arizona 265.9

10. Cincinnati 264.3

11. Minnesota 260.3

12. Atlanta 257.6

13. San Francisco 252.5

14. N.Y. Jets 251.8

15. Pittsburgh 244.4

16. New England 238.8

17. N.Y. Giants 238.7

18. Indianapolis 233.7

19. Denver 232.7

20. Washington 230.5

21. Detroit 228.0

22. Green Bay 223.8

23. Miami 222.3

24. Jacksonville 221.4

25. Cleveland 219.9

26. Tennessee 217.9

27. Seattle 211.1

28. Philadelphia 209.6

29. Carolina 208.2

30. Houston 204.3

31. New Orleans 191.6

32. BEARS 127.4

It's not so much the number on the left that's shocking. The Bears have been last in the league in passing since Week 3 in Cleveland. Taking nine sacks and throwing for 1 net passing yard tends to make getting out of last in average yards passing difficult at best.

The number at the right is shocking.

It's disgusting and embarrassing.

Caution Doesn't Benefit Justin Fields

If the Bears had merely bounced back with several 200-yard passing efforts they would at least have a figure somewhat comparable to the rest of the NFL teams who are playing football as we know it today.

Instead, they're playing stone-age football in an era when passing is required merely to stand on the field with teams.

"When you run the ball this much, certain people are happy about it," Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said on Friday. "But we’re not happy when you don’t score the points. And usually in this league passing production leads to more points.

"Until we get the passing game to produce better, we’re gonna have a hard time."

Produce?

Averaging 127.4 yards is so far from production, it's comical.

When Lazor was asked further about the inability to get the ball more to wide receivers like Allen Robinson or Marquise Goodwin he said:

"I don’t want to make an excuse, so, I guess I would just put it on how have we chosen to play these games," Lazor said. "I don’t know. I just want to give the right sound bite. It’s the truth."

If it's the truth, and there's no reason to doubt it, then someone needs to give Lazor an award for honesty.

They're playing the game with an overwhelming emphasis on the ground game for several reasons.

They don't want five turnovers a game like against Tampa Bay. They don't want nine sacks a game like against Cleveland. They can run the ball to a great extent, and so they are emphasizing a strength they may have.

They're choosing to play these games out of fear of losing and not by attacking to win.

Fields Isn't There, So Let Him Get There

The main reason they've chosen to play games this way is they have a rookie quarterback who doesn't see the field well enough to stand in the pocket and fire off throws into the teeth of a zone defense and complete passes with regularity.

As Allen Robinson said, "...we're getting a lot of zone." It's for good reason.

They didn't have the offensive line to give him time to throw earlier, either, although this seems to have improved.

Fields doesn't yet anticipate where the receiver will be sufficiently open to get the ball there on time the way an NFL passer much do—the anticipatory throw coach Matt Nagy talks about so often.

He doesn't have enough confidence in a veteran receiver who can make receptions when defenders are draped on his back, to the degree Mitchell Trubisky had confidence in Allen Robinson anyway.

As a result, very little is getting done through the air for the Bears and they score 22 points on San Francisco largely because of 103 yards rushing from Fields and an emphasis on their running backs in order to remove risk.

How is this approach working? And it is an approach, because Lazor said it's how they choose to play these games. They're playing beyond conservative and the strength they're trying to emphasize is one that never leads to wins or developing a quarterback in this NFL.

A 3-5 record doesn't say it well enough. It disguises the naked truth about this team that the 54.2-yard average difference between their passing and the next-worst attack reveals.

They won one of those games because the defense took the ball away from Joe Burrow on three consecutive plays, including one for a touchdown. They won another because they were playing Detroit and this requires no further explanation.

The Bears are going nowhere good with the offensive approach they have taken and it's easy to see where they are headed when this season ends considering the historical disaster their passing game has become.

Their goals need to adjust from trying to win games by being ultra conservative to winging it, to running an offense the way they think they will need one run in the future if Fields is to succeed then as their quarterback.

It's about the future, now.

They need to do this and take their chances that at the end of the day that they will lose 38-3 or 26-6 or 34-14 with Fields learning and passing more, than continue to go ultra conservative and run the ball 60% of the time.

Fields can learn as much in a blowout loss as he can in a 33-22 loss to San Francisco that was made closer because he ran the ball so much and the game plan also overemphasized the running game.

Bears May Need a Drastic Action

Historically speaking, the Bears have never fired a head coach during the season. Yet, it happens all of the time in the NFL.

Terms were spelled out rather specifically by George McCaskey himself. They need to see progress.

Averaging 127.4 yards a game passing isn't merely lack of progress or regression. It is complete and utter historical disaster, and no team is going to the playoffs or even winning half its games this way.

It might be the time for people who sit around Halas Hall on their hands waiting for seasons to end before evaluating coaching efforts to make a historical act simply to help preserve their franchise's future.

If Fields is really their future at quarterback, it's difficult to see how he is progressing in development at 127.4 yards a game within an offensive approach which tries to win at all costs over trying to develop him as a legitimate passer.

If this is all Fields is capable of as a rookie passer, then maybe the person who drafted him misjudged him, as well, because there are teams using rookie passers in New England, Jacksonville, New York and even Houston who don't have such futile passing attacks. They might have worse records in some cases, but a team sitting at home in January with five or six wins is no different than one sitting there with two or three wins, except the team with two or three wins drafts earlier.

There have been no rookie passers in recent years who led offenses this bad at passing the ball.

After seeing how Fields can actually throw the ball in the instances when he's given time and a good play design, it doesn't seem he should be the one absorbing the blame for this travesty.

It looks more like the direction he's being given and the direction the offense is taking need to change. They need to assist him rather than assist the win-loss record so their record gets better down the road but not necessarily now.

Something or someone needs to change before they damage someone who could be an asset for years to come to the franchise, and it shouldn't matter to anyone that this is only halfway into the season.

