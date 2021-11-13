Wide Receiver Watch for Bears a Critical One

Just know the Bears need as many wide receivers as possible for 2022, because the only one they have under contract is Darnell Mooney.

It's impossible to pinpoint Bears receiver needs for 2022 at this date.

Make no mistake, though. They will need multiple receivers whether or not Allen Robinson returns. It's a simple matter of math.

It's impossible to say whether a new contract will come Robinson's way after his production has declined with Justin Fields at quarterback this year. The Bears could decide to go with a younger player in the draft or find someone else in free agency.

Past tag situations offer no definitive data on this, only that no receiver has played a second year on a tag. Chris Godwin and Robinson are two of the 10, and among the other eight three left their team the next year in free agency, four got new contracts and one got traded.

Too many times it's easy to be caught up in offensive styles and player fits for the scheme.

Because it's so far removed from the draft and because the Bears are so short on receivers for 2022, they'll be looking into the draft for various types of receivers and it won't matter whether Matt Nagy's offense is still the one in use or a new coach is in play. That's because they currently have only Darnell Mooney under contract for next year among all of their receivers.

If a guy can catch it, the Bears will be looking at him.

Keeping this in mind, here are three receivers to keep an eye on well in advance for a team that lacks a first-round pick.

In other words, think second- or third-round receivers or late-round steals and not those two Ohio State receivers who Justin Fields knows well, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. FanNation's NFL Draft Bible has it's early rankings board out and both Buckeyes are in the top 25 overall.

There are no wide receivers rated in the top 10 prospects but six of the next 15 prospects are wide receivers.

So if those hold true, the Bears would not get a sniff of the top six receivers.

This has to be taken with a grain of salt because skill players so often receive more of the early consideration in rankings, until the Senior Bowl and combine workouts give scouts a better look at linemen and defenders. Then receivers tend to be dispersed throughout the early rounds more, so it's possible they could get a chance at a top six receiver somewhere in Round 2.

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

A starting X-receiver, Doubs is 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, a bit taller than Davante Adams and a little lighter. Doubs is labeled by Alex Jensen of NFL Draft Bible as "...the definition of a true vertical threat."

A receiver like this would fit well with the big arm of Fields, and NFL Draft Bible labels him the 79th best player in the draft which would place him in the middle of the third round.

"Doubs thinks like a safety and will tailor his routes to create 1V1 opportunities for himself and force safeties to commit early," Jensen wrote. "On vertical routes, Doubs shows the ability to high point with a wide catch radius. His ability to take a top off of a defense opens up the underneath stuff for other receivers. A 4.45-4.50 runner whose speed plays up after 20 yards. Should draw plenty of flags once he gets going."

NFL Draft Bible's Zach Dietz is a little less sold on Doubs than Jensen

"Despite the aforementioned route running improvements, he still needs a ton of work in that department," Dietz said. "His route tree is very miniscule and lacks refinement in the intermediate area of the field."

Dietz adds Doubs is more "...of a body catcher than hands catcher," although he says Doubs makes this work. Dietz did conclude with a positive overall opinion.

"A size + speed freak with fantastic production, Doubs has a chance to be one the biggest risers at the WR position in 2021," he wrote.

Justyn Ross, Clemson

The is a major red flag with the Tigers' receiver, who is ranked a late second-rounder by NFL Draft Bible. He has pedigree but the warning could scare off a team like the Bears, who have had problems with injured draft picks.

The 6-3, 205-pounder is said by Lorenz Leinweber of NFL Draft Bible to be excellent at coming back for catches from scrambling quarterbacks. This is something the Bears receivers need to learn with Fields.

"A pure hands catcher, he is able to pluck it away from his frame," Leinweber wrote, adding that Ross is a receiver excellent at going high for the jump ball as a result of his hands and height.

"Lacks deep speed and burst to threaten vertically on a consistent basis," Leinweber added. "When coming out of his breaks, he is not quick enough to maintain separation as defenders catch up."

The red flag is Ross missed last season while coming off surgery to correct two fused vertebrae and a bulging disc resulting from a congenital problem.

It was corrected This could work out fine, but the Bears could be overly cautious.

Ross had 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in 29 games for 2018 and 2019 and since returning this season for nine games his statistics have declined significantly to 44 receptions and 484 yards with three TDs in nine games.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

He's built much like Darnell Mooney at 5-11, 178 pounds and shows great speed and stop-start ability, according to NFL Draft Bible's Cory McCann Ezring.

"Flowers has consistently exhibited impressive over-the-shoulder ball tracking and has even shown an extra gear when tracking the ball deep," Ezring said.

The Bears have been looking for their version of Kansas City's Mecole Hardman or Arizona's Rondale Moore, a quick, small receiver who is a burner and can run the ball on end arounds or jet sweeps. The Bears could use this to take advantage of a quarterback whose speed can scare the defense going in the opposite direciton. They had someone like this and can't be certain he'll be back at this point, and that's Tarik Cohen, but can use another.

"Flowers’ best trait is his ability after the catch," Ezring said. "He is extremely elusive and has a knack for timing his cuts. He uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to improve his ability to make defenders miss."

Ezring did point out Flowers needs to improve as a route runner. This is true, however, of most college receivers.

The Bears were fortunate when they got Mooney in Round 5 in 2020 because he has speed, good hands and route-running ability.

They could use a few more players like this whether they sign Robinson or not.

