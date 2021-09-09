Eddie Goldman Sits Out Another Practice

Eddie Goldman missed a second straight practice with an ankle injury on Thursday and coach Matt Nagy called it a day-to-day situation.

The mystery of Eddie Goldman's injury has finally been cleared up by the Bears.

Their veteran nose tackle suffered an ankle injury and not a knee/ankle issue as they had previously revealed, and it occurred on Monday at practice.

"He tweaked his knee on Monday in practice and so he's gonna be day-to-day, literally," coach Matt Nagy said.

Goldman didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so unless there's a major turnaround in his condition it would be difficult seeing him play against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Nagy wasn't too worried about any other injuries, and had been pleased with where he saw Goldman's progress as he came back from a year away due to an opt-out and then a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in camp.

"I thought he was looking pretty good," Nagy said. "I think he's in a good place. We just gotta see where he's at.

"Other than that, man, he's been rockin' and rollin' this whole time. Just proud of him for that. I think the biggest thing for us going into this was trying to figure out where he was conditioning-wise and everything and he did great with that."

Outside linebackers Robert Quinn (back) and Khalil Mack (groin) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back) practiced Thursday on a limited basis for the second straight day while safety Tashaun Gipson (back) was added to the injury report and practiced Thursday on a limited basis.

Nagy said he's not concerned about any of those players missing the game.

The injury to rookie nose tackle Khyiris Tonga could mean he'll get significant playing time in his first game. The seventh-round pick from BYU has impressed Nagy, although the Bears are often in a four-man pass rush front which doesn't require a nose tackle. Bilal Nichols also could take some of the nose tackle snaps after he did in 2020 due to the opt-out by Goldman.

"He's done a great job in training camp, so yeah, I think there's a possibility there," Nagy said. "First of all, he's a great kid. He's just a hard worker and tough as nails so you love that about him. He’s done everything we’ve asked He’s created a lot of depth for us and he’s very coachable and I think (defensive line) coach (Chris) Rumph has done a great job of really early on here developing him."

The significance of losing Goldman in this game is greater than some others. The winner of the three games with the Rams each of the last three years has been the team to emerge with the advantage in rushing yardage, and it's been by a significant amount each time.

When Akiem Hicks and Goldman have been in the lineup together over the last three years, the Bears allow 30 fewer yards rushing per game than when one is gone.

