Eddie Jackson Out to Make Up for Lost TDs

Bears safety Eddie Jackson used to make regular visits to the end zone and thinks it can happen again in the new defensive approach by coordinator Sean Desai, which is the same as the old approach.

Safety Eddie Jackson tries not to think about it.

Then again, he does recall it's three returns on takeaways for touchdowns he's had taken away by officials in the last two years.

Oh by the way, when you combine those three TDs Jackson lost to flags on other players with the six TD returns he actually had, he would be tied for the franchise record on defensive TDs with Charles "Peanut" Tillman.

"Man, to be honest, truthful, man, I'd be lying if I said I didn't (think about it)," Tillman said. "But at the time I definitely did. I try not to look to far in the future. But when things like that happen, it's like, 'Aw man, that’s crazy.' Then when it happens again it's like, 'What's going on?'

"But right now man, that's the focus, is go get them back this year. Just make them pay and let them know they can't stop what's meant. My teammates, my coaches, everyone's behind me 100% with that and I just love that everyone's behind me. They feel what I feel when it comes to that."

If Jackson is going to have output like in 2018 when he had six interceptions and three defensive TDs, it's going to need to be a cooperative effort. New defensive coordinator Sean Desai's plan is involved in it.

Desai wants to get Jackson more to where the ball will be, and Jackson wants to be there.

"We've got plans for everybody," Desai said. "He's one of them.

"The production part from last year, I know he's not content with it. But quite honestly, he had a couple pick-sixes taken away by penalties. So when you just look at the stats for anybody after the fact, you forget the reality of what the tape said. He wasn't getting targeted as much. So we have some ideas for him to be a little bit more active towards the ball. And I know he wants to be more active towards the ball."

Alignment and where receivers are going will dictate what they do.

"Just be real thoughtful about where he is on the field, be real thoughtful about how people are trying to attack us on defense and try to get him in some spots where he can use his skills to the best of his ability," Desai said. "That helps our defense."

Jackson thinks Desai's overall personality and leadership can bring the defense back to where it was in 2018. Then again, he's tired of hearing about 2018.

"That was kind of a big part but that was then, this is now," Jackson said. "That's behind us. We can't get that back.

"Two years, 2018, that's what we keep hearing as a defense and that's all they keep showing us, so it's like, we tired of that. Now it's time to get back to how we know how to play. Right now everybody's open-minded and like I said, everyone's flying around. If you're out there watching (practice), you should be able to feel the energy on both sides of the ball."

Desai already seems to command the type of respect from defensive players that his mentor Vic Fangio did as Bears defensive coordinator.

"Everyone just rallies to Sean," Jackson said. "He's a good, genuine dude. I feel like everyone trusts him more when he says something. When he goes out there and calls a play, you don't really second-guess it. It's just him being that backbone.

"When Vic was here, you knew he knows his stuff. It's not just a guy that just came in and he's just talking. It's proven that he knows his stuff."

Who was the guy who just came in and was talking? Chuck Pagano?

That's a discussion for another day. For now, the Bears want it known they and their playmakers on defense plan to be taking it away and getting to the end zone again.

The energy they're showing in practice tells Jackson this.

"Especially the energy we bring on defense right now," Jackson said. "Everyone is just clicking together. Everyone is flying around, making plays. Especially us in the back end.

"We're doing a lot of different things with the scheme, fun things. Just excited. We're just excited to be out there Week 1 and just put on a show. You've got the preseason games for us to knock the rust off. Young guys go in there and try to learn and get some experience. For us (vets), we're just waiting on Week 1."

