Bears Injury Report: Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson Still Sitting

The Bears head into their final day of preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football with a stable injury situation albeit not a positive one

The only player whose injury status has changed in the first two days of practice was wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who has battled a groin injury off and on this season and was limited in Friday's practice.

All of the other players who are on this week's injury report have not practiced, and it includes linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), linebacker Alec Ogletree, running back Damien Williams (knee) and tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion). Quarterback Nick Foles has been absent both days due to illness.

The situation involving Mack seems unlikely to change until after the bye week, following Monday's game with the Steelers.

The idea is to get him as close to full strength as possible and not force him to limp through games or play fewer snaps. It's possible two more weeks off until the game with Baltimore at Soldier Field on Nov 21 could aid in this regard.

Defensive coordinator painted a picture where it must be a serious enough foot injury that Mack couldn't play at reduced capacity.

'I'm not sure it's anything (specific) we saw because you saw what he was like when he was not (100%), because he's not been at full capacity for a few weeks and he's still been productive and impacted the game in a positive way," Desai said. "There are obviously medical things which go into that which I'm not going to speak on.

"But you know, it's player health and just making sure that he's the best he can be at for us.'"

