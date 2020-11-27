SI.com
Eddie Jackson Returns But Akiem Hicks, Charles Leno Questionable

Gene Chamberlain

Eddie Jackson is back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time to face the Green Bay Packers.

The same may not be true for defensive end Akiem Hicks or left tackle Charles Leno Jr.

Both Hicks and Leno are questionable on the final injury report for the game, Hicks with a hamstring injury and Leno with a toe injury. Both missed Friday's practice, and Hicks hasn't practiced all week. Leno suffered his injury during practice on Wednesday.

Missing Hicks would leave the Bears without their inside pass rush force and a key run stopper. Another defensive line starter, Roy Robertson-Harris, suffered a season-ending injury prior to their last game.

"Good teams have to win without their big players in at times, obviously a huge challenge," defensive end Brent Urban said. "Aaron Rodgers extends plays very well. You need to get pressure, you need to get an interior push against him.

"Without Akiem it would be tough. But I think we're a deep group. And we pride ourselves on playing good next-man-up football."

If Leno can't play, it would be Jason Spriggs playing left tackle against his old team in his return from a knee injury.

“I think Spriggs is doing a good job," coach Matt Nagy said. "I thought he had a really, really good training camp. He did really well. Most of the season we put him in there at right tackle and he was a little banged up and he didn't do as well on the right side. 

"I think he's more comfortable on the left side. I think that will be, if Leno can't go and Spriggsy is in there, here's a guy who you can see his fundamentals, his technique and what he's learned through (line coach) Juan (Castillo) and I have ultimate trust in him and I know he will go out and play well."

The Bears will have nose tackle John Jenkins back from an ankle injury that sidelined him two games. He practiced in full the last two days and went through a limited practice on Wednesday.

Losing Jackson could have been a huge blow for their secondary going against Rodgers. They may have another problem in this regard as Buster Skrine has an ankle injury and had been healthy before Friday, but only was able to practice on a limited basis Friday. He is questionable for the game.

Besides quarterback Nick Foles, who is doubtful (hip), the only other players who are on the injury report are defensive back Sherrick McManis and tackle/guard Rashaad Coward. McManis has a hand injury and Coward an ankle/knee injury but both went through full practices Thursday and Friday.

The Bears have right tackle Jason Spriggs healthy and available for this game after a knee injury, as well as backup center Sam Mustipher. So their line could take a different, more healthy look in this game, especially if Leno plays. Leno hasn't missed a start since his second season, in 2015.

The Packers hae six players listed as questionable but only wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (achilles) was unable to practice Friday.

Wide receiver Davante Adams had missed Thursday's practice with an ankle injury but was removed from the injury report.

Other questionable players are running back Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs), cornerback Kevin King (achilles), center Corey Linsley (back) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee).

