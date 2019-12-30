Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro finished with the same number of made field goals as Cody Parkey did last regular season.

He didn't have the large collection of doinks, and went out on a hot streak, so coach Matt Nagy has deemed kicking a past problem for the team.

"It was a roller coaster," Pineiro said Monday, as players cleaned out their lockers at Halas Hall. "Obviously, Denver, hit a game-winner, everything's going so good. Then miss a kick, lose a game.

"It's just been a roller coaster. And just fighting adversity, I think, is the biggest thing."

Pineiro made his last 11 field goals and last nine extra-point tries.

"I feel like I'm in a good rhythm right now," Pineiro said. "I would have loved to play another game, but it is what it is. We gotta try harder next year and hopefully make it farther next year."

On the surface his performance looks solid. He made 23 of 28 field goals for 82.1%, while Parkey was 23 of 30 last season. Teams like to see kickers around 85% now, so for a rookie Pineiro was acceptable.

By league standards, it was above average. It was a poor year for kickers, as they made just 78.8% of field goals (788 of 1,000).

The problem with Pineiro's effort was the 11 straight made field goals included 10 from 36 yards or shorter. His only longer kick in the stretch was 46 yards in the loss to Kansas City.

He went only 3 of 7 from 40-49 yards this season and both his tries of 50 yards came in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Nagy obviously brought Pineiro along slowly as he learned the ins and outs of kicking in the NFL as well as Soldier Field. And what he learned about kicking at Soldier Field is not really an asset.

"Unpredictable," Pineiro said. "Not the easiest place, but it's not an excuse. Gotta make your kicks. This is what I'm here for."

His miss against the Chargers in Soldier Field cost them a game and it's possible their playoff chances would have been different late in the year with that field goal.

Pineiro is leaving Soldier Field behind as he trains in Miami with Bears punter Pat O'Donnell in the offseason.

His goal is to add muscle and weight and to get bigger.

"And working on my technique," Pineiro said. "If you look at me kick at the beginning of the year to where I am now, it's pretty crazy how much better my technique has gotten."

Part of the reason for this, he maintains, is how they retained kicking consultant Jamie Kohl as their kicking coach.

"I think just mentally, having Jamie Kohl, the kicking consultant, come in and help us out and help me out technically, I think that was a big help," Pineiro said.

The weight or strength gaining process is simply to add distance/accuracy.

"I think I have a big leg," Pineiro said, even if this wasn't obvious by the way the Bears refused to let him try long kicks. "I can always improve. I can always get stronger."

Twitter@BearsOnMaven