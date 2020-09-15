Second-guessers had plenty to sort through in the Bears' opener.

Coach Matt Nagy on Monday had an explanation for both perceived gaffes after a 27-23 Bears win over Detroit.

The first came when he decided not to kick a 52-yard field goal on his team's second drive and went for fourth-and-7, resulting in a Mitchell Trubisky incompletion.

The second came just before halftime when they gave the Lions the field position necessary to score a touchdown before halftime.

The first flaw was actually planned to an extent, Nagy said. The Bears want to be more aggressive this season and not accept field goals.

"We actually in the beginning of the week, (special teams) coach (Chris) Tabor drew up that exact situation, at the exact yard line," Nagy said. "We were laughing about it, that it came down to that early in the game there."

The situation they simulated was fourth-and-7 on the edge of field goal range and the decision was not to involve the field goal unit.

"It's hard; you'd rather be in fourth-and-1, 2 or 3," Nagy said. "But if we're there at that yard line, right at the fringe, we're going to stay more aggressive and go for it.

"So we went ahead with a dagger concept, which is an in-breaking route."

The Bears liked this route by Ted Ginn Jr.

"That route was much deeper than fourth-and-7 which I thought allowed us to try to get a conversion," passing game coordinator Dave Ragone said. "The defense was going to probably sit around the sticks. We pushed that route way past the sticks."

The problem was Detroit linebacker Jamie Collins leaped and tipped it with his middle finger prior to being ejected from the game later for making contact with an official.

"It's a game of inches," Ragone said. "That ball is easily a 15- to 18-yard completion which more importantly continues the drive and gets us points."

The other instance came before halftime with the Bears pinned back at their own 11. Nagy might have been better off here borrowing some of John Fox's old strategy by having Trubisky take a knee three times.

Instead they went right to the shotgun, threw a 3-yarder to Tarik Cohen, then two incompletions and gave the ball right back to the Lions at the Bears' 48 following a 16-yard punt return and 5-yard penalty against Cordarrelle Patterson for stepping out of bounds in coverage without immediately returning to the field.

If Nagy had simply done a Fox and handed off three straight times the Lions wouldn't have had time to do much more than hope to get into range for a long field goal because he would have forced them to use their timeouts.

Instead, the Lions drove for a touchdown, using two timeouts on the way. The Bears trailed 13-6 at the half.

"When you go for it like we did, again, I would tell you that in that same situation, this is not being stubborn, this is a mentality that we have right now," Nagy said.

That would be aggressiveness.

"Now there are things that go into this where you have to be smart, you can't be reckless with it," Nagy said. "You have to be smart when you make that decision. But we felt, and I felt, right then and there with a minute to go we weren't calling seven-step drops there to hold on to the ball and take a sack and take a sack/fumble etc."

Instead, Nagy wanted quick drops and passes with good chances for completions and possibly using clock.

They simply could have solved this one by stopping the Lions on defense from the 48, Nagy said.

"So when you punt the ball and they get the ball at the plus-48-yard line with 40 seconds to go, at worst give up a field goal," Nagy said. "At worst. Not a touchdown.

"So. I think that's where we're learning as a team. Like, hey, we're going to be aggressive. And then (the defense says) we've got your back if it doesn't work out."

