The Bears have been part of a series of false positive COVID-19 tests returned by a laboratory in New Jersey.

The team, at the last second on Sunday morning, postponed a 9:20 a.m. practice until 1:30 p.m. and turned away anyone coming to Halas Hall after learning of nine positive COVID-19 tests from players and staff.

"This morning we learned yesterday’s COVID-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive," the Bears said in a statement. "We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we postponed this morning’s practice to this afternoon at 1:30 p.m."

The NFL's protocol for personnel with false positive tests is to return to normal activity but it is a 24-hour process. So it's likely the nine players and/or coaches with the positive tests will not be at Sunday's practice.

The NFL issued a statement about the New Jersey lab where other NFL tests were processed and came back as false positive.

"Saturday's daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey," the league statement said. "We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.

"Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA's health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results."

The Cleveland Browns are among the other teams on the list and shut down their activities for Sunday as a result. ESPN reported players reporting for practice had been told to take their COVID-19 test and go home until further notice.

The Buffalo Bills pushed back their practice as the Bears did.

The Bears initially had three players who were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but all came off almost immediately after the start of camp, indicating those tests were false positive or their status on the list involved being in contact with someone who had tested positive.

Tight end Eric Saubert, running back Artavis Pierce and defensive lineman John Jenkins were the players who quickly came off the list, and it was shortly after the Halas Hall doors opened July 28. Since then there have been no reports of positive tests or players going on the reserve list.

The Bears on Saturday had held their first controlled scrimmage of camp featuring full contact at times.

