Darnell Mooney and Bears Offense Feeling Energized

Justin Fields one consistent half of deep passing has Darnell Mooney and the Bears offense feeling like there can be big things ahead provided they continue with what worked.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is feeling pretty good and it only has a little to do with getting away to New Orleans to rest during his bye week

"I definitely feel a little motivated going into the second half of the season," Mooney said. "I'm just putting the first half behind me and just trying to start this second half as if it's a totally different new season."

It's easy to feel this way when you're a receiver if your quarterback is completing passes downfield for big gains the way Justin Fields did against Pittsburgh in the second half of the 29-27 Bears loss to Pittsburgh before their bye.

Now they're going against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL and hoping they can continue the kind of chunk gains in the passing game that can open up the attack for an entire offense from the short throws to tight ends to the running game.

"Continuously to do that, I mean just be a threat with the running game and the passing game, just being able to do it all around," Mooney said, when asked what it can mean. "We have to echo off of each other with the running game to the passing game and everything, be able to play all good all the way around."

The old problem with getting a passing game to open up is first it must be proven the offense can do it, then they get the defense to adjust and play in a more cautious way to eliminate big plays and open underneath routes wide for the catch and run. Before they can accomplish this, the plays need to be made.

Mooney feels Fields proved the Bears can do this by his third and fourth quarters in a game when the Bears had six completions of 20 yards or more.

"I mean it all boils down to confidence and you know the more confidence he brings to himself and to the team," Mooney said. "The more confidence I have, and the more I'm motivated to go out there and do as much as I can to be there for him. So I mean, I'm out there trying to do as best as I can whenever my opportunity is called on. Whenever he gives me that call I want to be able to pick up."

Mooney had one of the six explosives—20 yards or more—but also the 16-yard touchdown catch off the scramble left that was big.

"Just being that really, that last drive that we had, going out there and being able to execute, we haven't been able to do that for a while, well, since I've been here for what I know," Mooney said. "And just being able to have smiles and having the energy and the mindset to know that it's on us and let's show everybody that it can be on us and not put the ball in the defense's hands all the time.

"So it was good to feel that vibe and feel that energy to be able to go out there and execute that."

Coach Matt Nagy went back and looked at the film of all games in the team's bye week for their so-called self-scout but it was just common sense to him Fields was getting better based on a more stable situation around him.

"You had a couple games of Andy Dalton and then you have Justin coming in," Nagy said. "We had the tough game against Cleveland where numbers-wise was a big-time outlier, whether it's sacks or not getting enough yards or points, etc., you can go across the board. So you look at that.

"And then you also look too at the play-calling. You have a different play-caller (Bill Lazor), you have a different quarterback. So we have to balance that with a rookie quarterback, not just a quarterback change but a rookie quarterback that's playing the start of his career."

The Bears have done it once now.

So they've got a rookie quarterback with a little more confidence after finally achieving something downfield on a widespread basis in the passing game. A little confidence can go a long way.

