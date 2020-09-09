SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Bears Cautiously Head Outside Bubble with Curiosity

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears are about to venture outside their Halas Hall bubble for the second time.

In this year of COVID-19, the season they're about to begin is going to be much different than anything they've experienced because it already has been.

"It will be a different year of ball," tackle Bobby Massie said.

This time it's a little different than when they went to Soldier Field for a controlled scrimmage. Road games are always a challenge in the NFL, and with COVID-19 there will be elements they can't control. Major League Baseball had to deal with this.

"As far as the travel, I don't think too many guys are worried about it," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "Again, I think the organization has taken a great job of taking care of us and taking all the proper precautions with everything. I don't think that travel will be any different."

Michigan ranked 18th in COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, and was well below Illinois, which was sixth.

The Bears feel like they'll be prepared for the game itself even without preseason games or much hitting in training camp.

"I don't want to say that a game or two might be slow or slower than it would be in a normal season," Massie said. "Teams will have to knock rust off, offensive and defensive side of the ball.

"But the thing that's helped us on the offensive side is we get to go against our defense and our defense is one of the top five out there. That's what's helped us, especially up front."

Playing at a game without fans will be an experience unto itself, and players are curious about the type of piped-in noise they'll hear and how loud it will be.

"I don't think anything could really replicate a real crowd," wide receiver Anthony Miller said. "You could have all the speakers in the world out there and it's going to be loud, but just having the people out there, nothing can compare to that atmosphere. 

"But like I said, we just gotta make the proper adjustments to the atmosphere we're playing in and just get the win." 

For road games, the sea of fans usually has had friends and families of players, but not this time.

"The game is going to be weird not having any fans," Massie said. "No fans or family at the game, which guys have been doing that since they were in Pop Warner. It will just be, it will be a different year of football this year."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Bears Running Backs of All Time

https://www.si.com/nfl/bears/Best-Chicago-Bears-Running-Backs

Gene Chamberlain

Anthony Miller Hoping to Duplicate Last Year's Feat

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller experienced his best game in the NFL against the Detroit Lions in Ford Field last year and is hoping to continue his upward career trend there in Sunday's season opener.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Have Faith Cairo Santos Can Handle Kicking Duties

Groin injury means Eddy Pineiro will miss at least the first three games of the season on injured reserve.

Gene Chamberlain

Confident Jaylon Johnson Confirms He'll Be Bears Starter

The Chicago Bears will give rookie second-round pick Jaylon Johnson the start against Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions and they feel he has the right mental makeup to handle the pressures of playing this position as a rookie in the NFL.

Gene Chamberlain

10 Best Chicago Bears Running Backs of All Time

The Bears have fielded some of the greatest running backs in NFL history, including one player who might be the best of all time. Here are the top 10 in franchise history, along with a few honorable mentions.

Eric Dockett

Pass Rush or Pass Coverage Debate? Bears Appear to Have Both Anyway

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/khalil-mack-robert-quinn-deals-reveal-ryan-paces-approach-building-bears

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The Most Improved Bears Position Group

If the success the Chicago Bears attained at tight end in training camp against their own defense is any indication, there could be a drastic turnaround in the usage of this position within the offense.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Three Offensive Matchups Bears Can Exploit Against Lions

The Chicago Bears have opportunities when they face a Detroit Lions defense that struggled badly all year in 2019, but has since made changes.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Look For Clarity Before Moving On Allen Robinson Deal

The new deal for Allen Robinson hasn't hit a wall as much as a snag, with the COVID-19 restrictions on the salary cap for next year making some issues unclear.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Taking Shape According to Ryan Pace's Plan

The first Chicago Bears depth chart has rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson listed as winners in their starting battles.

Gene Chamberlain