The Bears are about to venture outside their Halas Hall bubble for the second time.

In this year of COVID-19, the season they're about to begin is going to be much different than anything they've experienced because it already has been.

"It will be a different year of ball," tackle Bobby Massie said.

This time it's a little different than when they went to Soldier Field for a controlled scrimmage. Road games are always a challenge in the NFL, and with COVID-19 there will be elements they can't control. Major League Baseball had to deal with this.

"As far as the travel, I don't think too many guys are worried about it," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "Again, I think the organization has taken a great job of taking care of us and taking all the proper precautions with everything. I don't think that travel will be any different."

Michigan ranked 18th in COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, and was well below Illinois, which was sixth.

The Bears feel like they'll be prepared for the game itself even without preseason games or much hitting in training camp.

"I don't want to say that a game or two might be slow or slower than it would be in a normal season," Massie said. "Teams will have to knock rust off, offensive and defensive side of the ball.

"But the thing that's helped us on the offensive side is we get to go against our defense and our defense is one of the top five out there. That's what's helped us, especially up front."

Playing at a game without fans will be an experience unto itself, and players are curious about the type of piped-in noise they'll hear and how loud it will be.

"I don't think anything could really replicate a real crowd," wide receiver Anthony Miller said. "You could have all the speakers in the world out there and it's going to be loud, but just having the people out there, nothing can compare to that atmosphere.

"But like I said, we just gotta make the proper adjustments to the atmosphere we're playing in and just get the win."

For road games, the sea of fans usually has had friends and families of players, but not this time.

"The game is going to be weird not having any fans," Massie said. "No fans or family at the game, which guys have been doing that since they were in Pop Warner. It will just be, it will be a different year of football this year."

