There's more to do this weekend for Bears fans in the divisional playoffs than beating GM Ryan Pace up on social media for not taking Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson and trading up for Mitchell Trubisky.

Not that they can't do this, if they want. It's low-hanging fruit.

Coach Matt Nagy watches the playoffs and doesn't sit there blasting GM Ryan Pace for leaving him with Mitchell Trubisky instead of Mahomes or Watson.

"For me, it burns me up the fact that I'm sitting at home and watching it," Nagy said. "I use that as my own personal motivation to use it to get back there. And just kind of see more than anything situationally, how teams are doing things, whether it's through scheme or whether it's through situational football. I'll definitely watch."

Certainly he'll be watching his old team, the Chiefs. Obviously he'd watch the games with Green Bay and Minnesota. And the Ravens have a quarterback coached by one of his old colleagues.

If there's plenty for the coach to watch, there is for Bears fans, as well. Here are five things to watch at the top of the list.

1. Lamar Jackson's Passing

Of course Jackson's running is spectacular. He's like Gale Sayers or Barry Sanders playing quarterback. He's a much better runner than Michael Vick ever was because he doesn't fumble as much. Vick could fumble against anyone, any time, and didn't have Jackson's moves.

It is the tie-in with both Vick and Jackson that is a reason Bears fans should watch Jackson's passing. Jackson's quarterbacks coach is James Urban, who was on Andy Reid's staff with a young Matt Nagy in Philadelphia briefly before going to Cincinnati. Urban also coached Vick during his outstanding 2010 season.

Why not bring in Urban as offensive coordinator then, if he was able to accomplish with Jackson's passing what he has so far.

It's not as easy as that. Urban might be one of those rare coaches satisfied at playing a teaching role rather than coordinator. He was appointed assistant offensive coordinator by Reid in Philadelphia in 2011 but then left the team to be receivers coach with the Bengals.

Would the Bears offensive coordinator job and working under Nagy appeal to Urban? Perhaps a better question would be why Urban would want to come to Chicago and work with Trubisky under Nagy when he can work with Jackson under offensive coordinator Greg Roman?

2. Kansas City's running game

The Bears couldn't run when they needed to this year, and the Chiefs aren't going to be confused with the Ravens or Tennessee Titans. They don't even have a 500-yard rusher on the roster.

While using Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware, the Chiefs were 23rd in rushing but were able to do it at times they needed it most and provide the Bears with a good example in the same blocking scheme for how to get the required rushing yards while passing for points.

Basically, watch this to see how Nagy really wants the running game to look rather than see the Bears run out of the I-formation all the time.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Don't watch to beat up Ryan Pace, but instead observe Mahomes' passing mechanics and ability to survey the field, and then imagine what Trubisky could do if he had another coach who has worked closely with Mahomes.

Maybe it wouldn't help, but try to be positive.

Former Northwestern quarterback Mike Kafka is the Chiefs quarterbacks coach who is the source of some speculation concerning the Bears offensive coordinator job.

It was thought Kafka would take over as offensive coordinator when Eric Bieniemy became a head coach, but apparently the NFL's Rooney Rule initiative remains the joke it's always been and Bieniemy is going nowhere.

This could mean Kafka could be willing to move up elsewhere, even if he isn't calling plays.

4. Russell Wilson vs. The Agents Smith

This is something Trubisky should be watching closely, forget Bears fans.

Wilson always finds ways to get outside and throw instead of firing it from in the pocket. Against the Bears twice, the Smiths completely bottled up Trubisky and prevented him from doing this or scrambling when he wanted.

a way to beat Preston and Za'Darius Smith will be critical to the Bears next year if they want to keep from finishing 8-8 again or worse.

5. Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill

He's the only free agent quarterback among the final eight. OK, sure, he just hands it off most of the time to Derrick Henry, but he does this well.

With 70.3% completions, 22 touchdown passes to only six interceptions and a 117.5 passer rating, Tannehill is not to be taken lightly even if Godzilla is next to him in the backfield.

Tannehill actually played at a respectable level in Miami his final two seasons and three of his last four, so this isn't a fluke. In the last three years, his passer rating is 100.1 and he has averaged a very healthy 8.1 yards a pass attempt.

The Titans might want to lock him up with a deal, but then again they might want to delve into free agency themselves. In that case, Tannehill could be available to do the same thing in Chicago he has done this year in Tennessee, and come in to take the job from Trubisky.

Of course, the Bears don't have the game's best running back on their roster to take all the pressure off Tannehill.

And the Bears are much more likely to have a shot at Tannehill's backup, Marcus Mariota. He's been more successful catching his own passes in the playoffs, and also beating Nagy's team.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven