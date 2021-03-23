Former Bear Barkevious Mingo Signs with Falcons

Barkevious Mingo wasn't the best pass rusher but provided pass coverage and special teams ability for the Bears last season

Another former key Chicago Bears reserve has signed elsewhere, although the team apparently had already addressed this.

Outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The cash was $1.25 million according to Spotrac.com.

The Bears had signed former Broncos edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu as a third or fourth edge player over the weekend. The trade off between the two is Mingo is a more valuable player on special teams and in pass coverage, while Attaochu is a better pass rusher.

It's apparent which way the Bears want their edge to go under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The rush is of bigger importance than sending an edge out in pass coverage.

The Bears paid Attaochu a two-year deal at $5.5 million. The deal was structured to count more heavily next year against the cap, as only $1.65 million counts against it this year. Last year they paid Mingo a one-year deal at $1.19 million.

Mingo made six special teams tackles last year, the fourth-highest total on the team. As special teams coordinator Chris Tabor pointed out, Mingo was sometimes the player who made the tackle by someone else on special teams possible.

Attaochu made one special teams tackle last year and four the previous season with the Broncos. Attaochu had 8 1/2 sacks and 13 quarterback hits the past two seasons with Denver while playing on 31% and 38% of defensive snaps, while Mingo last year had 2 1/2 sacks and five quarteback hits for the Bears on 36% of defensive snaps.

Min

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven