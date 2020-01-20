Maybe Ryan Pace can dig an even deeper bunker to crawl into for this Super Bowl than he had for the AFC playoff game between the Chiefs and Texans, when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson faced each other―the picks the Bears GM could have had except for Mitchell Trubisky.

Sure, they're going to drag out the fact the 49ers' John Lynch stole picks from Pace in that trade because Mahomes is involved in the Super Bowl, too. It's all going to come back to haunt Pace again.

So here's one other thing for the fire.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert, the hero of the day in the NFC championship game Sunday for the 49ers in their win over the Green Bay Packers, was on the Bears practice squad and regular roster in 2016 and they cut him. Actually they cut him a couple times.

He had one rushing attempt for 6 yards against Seattle, and in three games was involved in 40 special teams plays for the Bears.

And now he's in the Super Bowl after the 49ers beat the Packers 37-20.

Mostert wound up with 220 yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns in the NFC title game, the second most yards ever, behind only 248 from Eric Dickerson against Dallas the week before the Bears handed him his lunch in 1985.

Mostert gained 772 yards and had eight touchdowns this season for the 49ers. They had signed him after the Bears cut him the last time and had him doing almost nothing until this season. He had only 42 NFL carries until this year.

The Bears at the time had Jordan Howard as their starter under coach John Fox, and also had Jeremy Langford as a backup and Ka'Deem Carey as a backup. Actually, Fox would be more to blame than Pace since he's determining who is playing at the time.

And Pace and his player personnel staff should get credit for bringing in Mostert at all because he'd already been on practice squads and been cut by: the Browns, the Dolphins, the Jets, the Eagles and the Ravens.

The Bears cut him for the last time on Nov. 24, 2016.

And if it's any consolation to Pace, the kicker he cut in Chicago made a 54-yard field goal and a couple others in the game for San Francisco.

That would be Robbie Gould.

Actually, former Bears did all the scoring Sunday for the 49ers as they made the Super Bowl.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven