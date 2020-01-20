BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Former Bears Back Leads 49ers to Super Bowl

Gene Chamberlain

Maybe Ryan Pace can dig an even deeper bunker to crawl into for this Super Bowl than he had for the AFC playoff game between the Chiefs and Texans, when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson faced each other―the picks the Bears GM could have had except for Mitchell Trubisky. 

Sure, they're going to drag out the fact the 49ers' John Lynch stole picks from Pace in that trade because Mahomes is involved in the Super Bowl, too. It's all going to come back to haunt Pace again.

So here's one other thing for the fire.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert, the hero of the day in the NFC championship game Sunday for the 49ers in their win over the Green Bay Packers, was on the Bears practice squad and regular roster in 2016 and they cut him. Actually they cut him a couple times.

He had one rushing attempt for 6 yards against Seattle, and in three games was involved in 40 special teams plays for the Bears.

And now he's in the Super Bowl after the 49ers beat the Packers 37-20.

Mostert wound up with 220 yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns in the NFC title game, the second most yards ever, behind only 248 from Eric Dickerson against Dallas the week before the Bears handed him his lunch in 1985.

Mostert gained 772 yards and had eight touchdowns this season for the 49ers. They had signed him after the Bears cut him the last time and had him doing almost nothing until this season. He had only 42 NFL carries until this year.

The Bears at the time had Jordan Howard as their starter under coach John Fox, and also had Jeremy Langford as a backup and Ka'Deem Carey as a backup. Actually, Fox would be more to blame than Pace since he's determining who is playing at the time.

And Pace and his player personnel staff should get credit for bringing in Mostert at all because he'd already been on practice squads and been cut by: the Browns, the Dolphins, the Jets, the Eagles and the Ravens.

The Bears cut him for the last time on Nov. 24, 2016.

And if it's any consolation to Pace, the kicker he cut in Chicago made a 54-yard field goal and a couple others in the game for San Francisco. 

That would be Robbie Gould.

Actually, former Bears did all the scoring Sunday for the 49ers as they made the Super Bowl.

 Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The One Draft Pick Who Could Rescue Bears Offense

The Chicago Bears offense has a distinct lack of downfield speed and adding someone like TCU receiver Jalen Reagor could immediately solve the problem.

Gene Chamberlain

by

TruBiniz

Tribune article details bad effect in community of Bears leaving Bourbonnais. As Ditka said, "This too shall pass." That's the way it goes. They got 18 years they wouldn't have had if not for having a…

Gene Chamberlain

How Bears Stack Up Against the Packers

There's a reason Green Bay went 6-0 in the NFC North and were at least two games better than everyone else within the division. Going forward, the Bears must assume they are at a talent disadvantage to Green Bay after a division title year in 2018 when they probably thought otherwise.

Gene Chamberlain

A Packer Guy With Bears Family Ties

Jake Kumerow is the son of a former Bears player with other family ties to the organization, and tries Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl when his Green Bay Packers face the San Francisco 49ers and his cousin Nick Bosa.

Gene Chamberlain

Will a breath of fresh coaching do Mitchell Trubisky some good? See what Kyle Long says. https://sports.yahoo.com/kyle-long-looking-forward-seeing-022433380.html

Gene Chamberlain

How Packers Benefited Taking Amos from Bears

Green Bay built up its secondary with Adrian Amos but an improved pass rush helped as well. The real problem for the Bears is they adequately replaced Amos with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, but now have to decide whether they can keep him.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Avoid Thoughts of Trading for Nick Foles

Nick Foles was a Super Bowl MVP, but his career has been one of complete inconsistency and he's never been able to play more than 11 games in a season.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Footballfan55

Bears Hire John DeFilippo, Move Dave Ragone

Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone will now be the Bears passing game coordinator while John DeFilippo has been hired to be quarterbacks coach for Mitchell Trubisky and others.

Gene Chamberlain

by

TruBiniz

This is fantasy land. Nagy on the hot seat. The only way Nagy even gets close to a hot seat next season is if the floor falls out on them and they finish like 6-10 or 5-11 instead of rebounding. …

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Make More Changes to Offensive Staff

Brian Ginn, Chris Jackson and Shane Toub all will have no roles within the Bears coaching staff after coaching in Chicago last season.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker