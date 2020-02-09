It was a great start for a couple of former Chicago Bears when the XFL kicked off in Washington.

One was Greg Gabriel, the former Bears college scouting director, who had a big part in assembling the Washington Defenders roster as the director of player personnel.

The other was former Bears tight end Khari Lee.

Lee caught a 39-yard pass on a flea flicker from Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones for the first scoring in Defenders history and D.C. went on to a 31-19 victory over the Seattle Dragons.

Before 17,000-plus fans at Audi Stadium, the Defenders rallied from a 13-12 halftime deficit.

Lee caught one pass for 7 yards for the Bears in seven starts and 16 games played during the 2015 season. Bears GM Ryan Pace acquired Lee in a trade with the Houston Texans, sending them a sixth-round draft pick in exchange. He was waived before the start of the 2016 season. Lee later played in 2016 for Detroit and in 2017-18 for Buffalo and had only one other catch in his NFL career, a 5-yarder in 2018 for the Bills.

Jones had been a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by Buffalo but never played again in the NFL after going 6 of 11 in one game for the Bills that season. He finished Saturday 16 of 26 for 291 yards and two touchdowns

The flea flicker was the only catch Lee had in the game.

Former Bears tight end Evan Rodriguez caught a pass of 22 yards in the game for Seattle.

Rodriguez was a tight end in Chicago in 2012 after being drafted in the fourth round and caught four passes for 21 yards but was cut after he was charged with speeding and improper lane usage, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Charges were later dropped.

Gabriel worked nine years under Angelo as Bears director of college scouting after 16 seasons with the New York Giants. He had been very active in media in Chicago before taking the Defenders job, with Pro Football Weekly and WSCR-AM 670.

