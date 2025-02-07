Former Chicago Bears QB shocks NFL with bizarre 2024 MVP vote
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rightfully took home the 2024 NFL MVP Award during Thursday night's League Honors ceremony. The race between Allen and Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson remained tight all season, but in the end, Allen emerged as the deserving winner.
The MVP vote was close, as expected. Allen finished the voting with 383 points, while Jackson came in second with 362.
The NFL has released the voting records for this year’s MVP, and one name caught attention among the 50 voters: former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim Miller.
Miller awarded his first-place vote to Josh Allen, which came as no surprise. However, his second-place vote went to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, while his third-place pick was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
As for where Miller had Lamar Jackson? Yep, you guessed it. Miller slotted Jackson in fourth place.
Not a great look, Jim.
MVP criteria vary by voter, and for Miller, Lamar Jackson’s 2024 season — featuring 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, just four interceptions, plus 915 rushing yards and four more scores — didn’t make the cut.
Uh, ok.
Miller valued Barkley’s 2,000-yard season and Burrow’s heroic push to nearly lead the Bengals to the playoffs over Jackson’s near-historic campaign. If nothing else, credit to Miller for sticking true to his MVP criteria.
