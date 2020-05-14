BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Fox Sports Host Sees Bears Coming Out of Gates 6-0

Gene Chamberlain

By now if you've been on social media you've known Fox Sports One host Nick Wright predicted the Bears would win the NFC North and finish 12-4, tying the Green Bay Packers but winning the tiebreaker.

After his bold prediction in the face of other far less optimistic assessments by national media, Wright earned himself an appearance on WSCR-AM's McNeil and Parkins Show Wednesday afternoon and didn't just double down. He bet the house and the car on the Bears. The Bears aren't just going 12-4, they're jetting out of the gates.

"At Detroit—maybe the most poorly coached team in the NFC. Home for the Giants? I think the Giants are going to be the worst team in the whole league. Bad, Atlanta—I can't believe they brought Dan Quinn back. Home for Philip Rivers and the Colts—Philip Rivers has already taken his post-football job coaching high school football. Home for 43-year-old Tom Brady, and then at Carolina. I think you start out 6-0."

Now that you've picked our jaw up off the floor or popped open the bubbly, try to think clearly for a few seconds.

Yes, the Lions description is pretty accurate. The Giants are a team in transition so they could be just as out of sorts.

Atlanta is not the team to discount the way Wright has. They won six of their last eight last year, including the final four and one of those was at San Francisco over the NFC champions. It was no fluke win. They had the 49ers chasing them all game long.

Philip Rivers operating a more balanced offense with a defense on his side has to be a tough game even at home. Playing Tom Brady is never going to be easy, even if he is in a rocking chair. The Carolina game better be a win but it is a trap game because it's preceded by Brady and the Buccaneers and is followed by three straight tough games.

If they got out of those six games 4-2 then they would be accomplishing something, but 6-0?

I didn't know they were drinking orange and blue Kool-Aid at Fox these days.

It has to be refreshing for Bears fans to hear, though, especially after all the gloom-and-doom predictions.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THE MCNEIL-PARKINS INTERVIEW

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Have the Bears Fallen Behind in NFC North?

Gene Chamberlain

How Mitchell Trubisky Can Help Even if He Loses QB Battle

Losing the Chicago Bears' quarterback battle doesn't have to mean sitting all year on the bench for Mitchell Trubisky and coach Matt Nagy no doubt would find ways to use his unique skills as a running quarterback within the attack.

Gene Chamberlain

Supplemental Draft Could Give Bears Shot at QB, Linebacker

Some minor need positions still exist for the Chicago Bears after the draft and free agency and it's possible for the NFL's supplemental draft to provide answers even though they've all but ignored this process in the past.

Gene Chamberlain

Blossoming Third-Year Players Hold Key to Bears Season

Ryan Pace's 2018 draft class has shown great promise the first two years and players like Anthony Miller, Bilal Nichols and Roquan Smith appear poised to make huge steps in their third years.

Gene Chamberlain

Is It Time for Bears to Get Tarik Cohen a New Deal?

Tarik Cohen's value on special teams and in passing situations puts him among the best players of his type in the game and his contract expires after the 2020 season, making him a prime candidate for an extension

Gene Chamberlain

by

Footballfan55

Former Bears Cornerback Signs on with Las Vegas

Prince Amukamara will join former Chicago Bears teammate Nick Kwiatkoski in Las Vegas after being cut for salary cap purposes prior to free agency

Gene Chamberlain

Factors Weighing in for Mitchell Trubisky in Bears QB Battle

Poor pass blocking, the coronavirus and possibly learning at a slower rate are all potential factors benefiting Mitchell Trubisky if he wants to hold his starting job in Chicago

Gene Chamberlain

by

Nivlac Naharts

Allen Robinson Holds High Ground Over Bears in Talks

The Chicago Bears need to get wide receiver Allen Robinson a contract extension because the market for free agent receivers after next year looks bleak and rookie receivers are never reliable.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears Breakout Candidate Is Just One of Many

Gene Chamberlain

A Crucial Season for Future of Bears Tackles

Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie had performed consistently enough throughout their Bears careers but shaky play and other factors have led to a 2020 season when both figure to be closely scrutinized by Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace.

Gene Chamberlain