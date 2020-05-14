By now if you've been on social media you've known Fox Sports One host Nick Wright predicted the Bears would win the NFC North and finish 12-4, tying the Green Bay Packers but winning the tiebreaker.

After his bold prediction in the face of other far less optimistic assessments by national media, Wright earned himself an appearance on WSCR-AM's McNeil and Parkins Show Wednesday afternoon and didn't just double down. He bet the house and the car on the Bears. The Bears aren't just going 12-4, they're jetting out of the gates.

"Their route to 12-4, to me, starts with the Chicago Bears being America's last undefeated team," Nick Wright said. "You look at the first six weeks of the season, find me the loss.

"At Detroit—maybe the most poorly coached team in the NFC. Home for the Giants? I think the Giants are going to be the worst team in the whole league. Bad, Atlanta—I can't believe they brought Dan Quinn back. Home for Philip Rivers and the Colts—Philip Rivers has already taken his post-football job coaching high school football. Home for 43-year-old Tom Brady, and then at Carolina. I think you start out 6-0."

Now that you've picked our jaw up off the floor or popped open the bubbly, try to think clearly for a few seconds.

Yes, the Lions description is pretty accurate. The Giants are a team in transition so they could be just as out of sorts.

Atlanta is not the team to discount the way Wright has. They won six of their last eight last year, including the final four and one of those was at San Francisco over the NFC champions. It was no fluke win. They had the 49ers chasing them all game long.

Philip Rivers operating a more balanced offense with a defense on his side has to be a tough game even at home. Playing Tom Brady is never going to be easy, even if he is in a rocking chair. The Carolina game better be a win but it is a trap game because it's preceded by Brady and the Buccaneers and is followed by three straight tough games.

If they got out of those six games 4-2 then they would be accomplishing something, but 6-0?

I didn't know they were drinking orange and blue Kool-Aid at Fox these days.

It has to be refreshing for Bears fans to hear, though, especially after all the gloom-and-doom predictions.

