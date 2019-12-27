LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Facing the last game of his third NFL season, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made an admission along with several candid observations.

"The consistency just hasn't been there," Trubisky said Thursday at Halas Hall. "I think I could be a lot more of a consistent quarterback in the future. That's how I'm trying to finish up in this last game: just make good decisions, get the ball to the playmakers, be a consistent quarterback and put my team in a good position to win."

Often in the past Trubisky has deflected such questions to refocus on the team's situation. It was all about "we," not "me." On Thursday he was all about admitting where he stood and where he needs to stand.

Trubisky has the lowest yards per pass attempt of his career (6.1), his passer rating has dropped from 95.4 last year to 82.9 and his completion percentage has dipped from 66.6 last year to 62.6.

Perhaps the most telling aspect of his play is how the Bears won only five of the 13 games he had roles in as the starter, and his only games with passer ratings higher than 86.3 were two wins over the Lions, the win over Dallas and the win at Washington.

Those teams' defenses didn't exactly field the Purple People Eaters, Steel Curtain or Fearsome Foursome

Yet, Trubisky insisted he saw enough success to know he can be better.

"That's where the frustrating part comes in and just gotta continue to look within myself and know that it's in there," Trubisky said. "You see it at times, but other times it's not there, which is inconsistent. I've gotta be better."

Trubisky admitted he's felt frustration with the way the season has personally gone.

"Yeah, I think everyone does," he said. "I haven’t played the way I wanted to play in a lot of these games and that's frustrating. You try to look at some of the positives but I just continue to stay hard on myself and know that I got to be better."

If he admits to frustration, coach Matt Nagy doesn't think it's to the point where Trubisky has let it beat him down into submission.

"I think it's probably, when you say beaten him down, it's a long year physically and then mentally," Nagy said. "Yeah, there's times you're going to go through that. But what I look for is how do you get through it? And I thought he did that.

"And so the ebbs and flows of the year are challenging, and he’s continuing to work through it, just as we all are."

Although frustrated, Trubisky said he still feels a strong will to succeed.

"I think anytime you feel like you're not playing up to your potential, I think that drives you," Trubisky said. "I got a lot of just personal drive and fire within me that I know I haven't played to my potential yet and I think that’s frustrating but it's also something that motivates me a lot."

So for Trubisky, the 2020 season begins the day after the Vikings game, although he can't be certain yet if the Bears will bring in another quarterback to try and take away his job.

"I feel like next season starts Monday, to some extent," he said. "We'll figure it out. I'll talk to coach Nagy and (GM) Ryan (Pace) and see where we're at and come up with a plan that will help me this offseason and just talk to people I trust, that I know have my best interest at heart to find a good plan to make sure I'm getting better."

