GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Lions | Week 13

Gene Chamberlain

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Bears vs. Lions here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation—it's easy—by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Bearmaven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with Bearmaven editor Gene Chamberlain or fellow members of the Bearmaven community as we react to the game in real-time.

Inactives

Bears

TE Ben Braunecker

WR Taylor Gabriel

RT Bobby Massie

DB Sherrick McManis

TE Adam Shaheen

LB Danny Trevathan

DE Abdullah Anderson

Lions

CB Rashaan Melvin

CB Jamal Agnew

QB Matthew Stafford

DT Snacks Harrison

CB Michael Jackson 

G Beau Benzschawel 

G Oday Aboushi

*The Lions have placed former Bears wide receiver Marvin Hall on IR.

The loss of Harrison wasn't necessarily anticipated. He had missed some practice time but it's a devastating loss to their defense, which was having trouble stopping the run anyway. The Lions seem to be collecting injured cornerbacks.

